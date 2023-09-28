What’s happened so far in 2023?

The Penn State Nittany Lions started their season off ranked No. 7, the third highest ranking in the Big Ten behind No. 2 Michigan and then-No. 3 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 6 and sit at 4-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten. In week one, sophomore quarterback Drew Allar came in hot, throwing for 325 yards, going 21-29, and three touchdowns against West Virginia. Penn State did not look back, winning its next three games in elite fashion, only allowing 35 points in the first four games of the season. The defense is off to a great start due to their linebacker core run by sophomore Abdul Carter and junior Curtis Jacobs. Penn State currently awaits a Big Ten matchup at Northwestern Saturday.

Key offensive player:

Listed at 6 feet, 5 inches, 242 pounds out of Medina High School, Allar has the biggest role to play in the Nittany Lions offense. Being a true freshman in 2022, Allar appeared in 10 games and threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Now in his second year, Allar has built off that and thrown for over 900 yards and eight touchdowns in the four games of the 2023 season.

Key defensive player:

Carter, the 6-foot-3, 249-pound linebacker made quite a name for himself last season as a true freshman. He earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and was named a Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten second-team selection. Carter was selected to the True Freshman All-American teams as well. In 2022, Carter joined Deion Barnes as the only Penn State freshman to record more than 10 tackles for loss and more than six sacks in a year.

Weaknesses:

The Nittany Lions’ greatest weakness is getting off to a good start. It is important for them to put up points early and often against teams like No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan. In its first four games, Penn State has combined for 30 points in the first quarters. That may not sound like a lot, but in the four games Penn State managed to put up 162 points overall, getting into stride in the second quarter or later. Their first true test will be against the Buckeyes Oct. 21 in Columbus.