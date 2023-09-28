What’s happened so far in 2023?

Purdue came up just short in its opener against Fresno State in an offensive slugfest, losing 39-35. The game featured a standout performance from sophomore receiver Deion Burks, who tallied 152 yards and two touchdowns. In week two, Purdue came out on top of another nail-biter, in which the Boilermakers beat Virginia Tech 24-17. However, the tumultuous start continued into week three against Syracuse, where Purdue fell victim to the dual-threat ability of veteran quarterback Garrett Shrader, who rushed 25 times for 195 yards and four touchdowns. In their first Big Ten action against Wisconsin, the Boilermakers’ run defense took a loss to a massive outing by running back Braelon Allen, and the Badgers won 38-17.

Key offensive player:

Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card is eager to show the country why he was a top recruit at his position in 2020. Once perhaps thought of as the quarterback of the future at Texas, Card lost out to former Buckeye Quinn Ewers. The redshirt junior is looking for a fresh start with the Boilermakers. Although Purdue came up short against Syracuse, Card thrived in his third game as a Boilermaker, throwing for 323 yards and a touchdown with a 70 percent completion rate. Although Card has been playing college football for three years, he still has another three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Key defensive player:

Cam Allen has been a mainstay of the Purdue defense since 2019. Now a fifth-year senior, Cam Allen has added a plethora of accolades to his name. In the 2022 season, the safety was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and All-Big Ten Third Team by Phil Steele. He has also received two Big Ten Player of the Week honors throughout his career. In 2023, Cam Allen looks to make a statement with his best season yet, and got off to a strong start with two interceptions in the first three games of the year.

Weaknesses:

Purdue’s 2023 schedule matches itthem up with Big Ten powerhouses No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan. While Purdue is coming off of a season in which itthey finished first in the Big Ten West, this is a very different Boilermakers squad. Veteran quarterback Aidan O’Connell is gone, as is First Team All-Big Ten receiver Charlie Jones. Purdue has been set at receiver for years now, starting with Rondale Moore, followed by David Bell and eventually Charlie Jones. All three were stars on a national scale and eventual NFL players.