What’s happened so far in 2023?

Wisconsin kicked off its season at Camp Randall Stadium with a dominating 38-17 win against Buffalo. After a 1-0 start, the Badgers traveled to Washington State, where they were defeated on the road by a score of 31-22. Wisconsin returned home the following week, where it soundly defeated Georgia Southern 35-14 to get back into the win column. Most recently, on Friday night, the Badgers cruised past their first Big Ten opponent of the season when they traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, and took down the Purdue Boilermakers 38-17. The Badgers sit at 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) and will host Rutgers Saturday.

Key offensive player:

Junior running back Braelon Allen is ready to improve on his 2022 campaign — something he’s already been doing through the first four weeks of the season. Allen has tallied 52 carries for 371 yards and six touchdowns through the team’s first four games. Last season, Allen was a consensus All-Big Ten second-team selection and racked up 1,242 rushing yards in 12 games during the 2022 season, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten and rushed for at least 100 yards in seven games.

Allen shares the backfield with several different running backs at Wisconsin. However, following the season-ending injury to graduate running back Chez Mellusi, Allen is guaranteed to see more work. Allen was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was a four-star recruit by the Badgers out of high school.

Key defensive player:

Junior safety Hunter Wohler has been leading the Wisconsin defense all year long thus far. Wohler, a Muskego, Wisconsin, native, is leading the team in tackles with 40 total and also has a sack, two passes defended and two interceptions. Wohler, a 6-foot-2, 211-pound safety, played in six games last season for the Badgers, only making one start. Wohler missed seven games in 2022 due to a leg injury he suffered during Wisconsin’s season opener against Illinois State. He returned later in the season against Maryland, where he recorded his first career interception.

Weaknesses:

Wisconsin’s weakness up to this point has stemmed from its defense, specifically its defensive line. The Badgers have struggled to keep opposing quarterbacks under control outside of their game against Georgia Southern, in which they forced five interceptions. While there isn’t necessarily a glaring weakness on the team, they have yet to face off against a top-tier opponent other than Washington State. Lucky for them, there aren’t too many tough matchups for them this season. The most important game highlighted on their schedule is a matchup with No. 4 Ohio State Oct. 28, taking place in Madison, Wisconsin, to the Badgers’ convenience.