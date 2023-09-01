The Basement, a staple venue of Columbus’ underground music scene, is often billed as a launchpad for rising stars.

This description rings true in the case of little image. The alternative-pop trio — comprising vocalist Jackson Simmons, bassist and keyboardist Brandon Walters and drummer Troy Bruner — captivated Thursday’s crowd from start to finish.

Having released the “SELF TITLED” album May 12, little image embarked on its first headliner tour in late August. Also called “SELF TITLED,” the tour boasts Levi Evans and Hastings as opening acts.

Evans — an alternative-indie musician originally from Dublin, Ireland — kicked off the show with a mature yet mellow 20-minute set.

“I may have broken my foot yesterday, but we’re still here,” Evans said before launching into his first song, a playful and punchy track titled “Chronic.”

“So Happy,” all about stowing away sorrow in favor of false happiness, was a shining point for Evans sonically. The track’s sing-songy refrain was abruptly cut off, suggesting the ever-smiling mask detailed in Evans’ lyrics had finally slipped.

Indie-pop artist Hastings was similarly impressive, particularly when it came to the song “Hurt My Feelings.” Deceptively upbeat, it explores the desperation that can arise from a lack of closure in a relationship. Listening felt like flying down a spiral slide and expecting to find a ball pit at the bottom, only to collide with a bone-shattering patch of concrete instead.

When little image’s members stepped on stage, they did so with great panache, donning dark suits adorned with white-painted words and symbols; however, it was quickly disclosed that not everyone was in fighting form.

“I’m feeling a little under the weather,” Simmons said. “Please forgive my voice.”

As it turns out, there was really nothing to forgive. Simmons delivered an exquisite vocal performance, and his usual raspiness was simply turned up by a few degrees.

Of course, little image worked best as a cohesive unit. The band’s chemistry was palpable, effusing concertgoers with a renewed sense of enthusiasm for every new song. Bruner even played drums held up by audience members in the pit, provoking a surge of cheers and applause.

One standout song was “BALLET,” which discussed how body image issues can wreak havoc on one’s mind. The unapologetically candid lyrics — combined with selectively employed, screamo-esque vocals — made for a resonant listening experience.

Another notable performance was “MAKEUP,” the ninth track off of the “SELF TITLED” album. A tender reflection on love that has survived the tests of time, it injected some serenity into an otherwise high-energy concert.

Throughout the night, little image’s onstage charisma was expertly enhanced via a series of projected animations and graphics. Cascading letters, multicolored checkerboard backdrops and 3D-rendered busts of the band’s members are just three elements that bolstered overall production value.

Ultimately, little image — joined by Levi Evans and Hastings — commanded The Basement’s stage with fervor and skill. Even when “dimmed” by unwellness and some minor technical difficulties, the group’s star is undoubtedly bright.

Rating: 4.5/5