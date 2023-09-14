In front of a sold-out crowd, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan brought his distinct blend of folk, pop, rock and indie music to KEMBA Live! Tuesday.

The “Stick Season” tour features Kahan’s third album of the same name, released Oct. 14, 2022. In June, Kahan followed up with a deluxe edition, “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever),” adding six new songs and an extended version of sentimental track “The View Between Villages.”

“Stick Season” — named after a Vermont colloquialism for the period between fall and winter when the trees are bare, but snow hasn’t fallen — explores themes of homesickness, escape, mental health and change. Kahan, a Vermont native, infused pieces of his childhood in the album, including his experiences with therapy, depression and growing up in a small town.

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly opened the concert, adding a bit of country flair to Kahan’s folk-pop blend. Kelly performed original songs such as “Faceplant” — which describes someone who “took too many pills again,” mirroring Kelly’s own struggle with substance abuse — and covered Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” much to the delight of the crowd.

Kahan — equipped with an acoustic guitar — took the stage after Kelly’s set, starting off strong with “Northern Attitude,” a deceptively upbeat song about the effects loneliness and fear can have on relationships. Kahan juxtaposed the song’s weighty lyrics with its quick tempo, a theme that continued throughout the evening.

Kahan performed other songs from “Stick Season” and its deluxe counterpart, including “All My Love,” “Orange Juice” and “You’re Gonna Go Far.” He also went further back into his repertoire, singing “False Confidence” from his 2019 debut album “Busyhead.”

Each song was allowed space to shine, as the visual effects were limited to one screen in the background, often displaying bursts of color, patterns or live footage of Kahan.

Despite the complex topics explored in “Stick Season,” the atmosphere on and off the stage was often light. Kahan frequently joked with the audience, accepting a Paul Revere-themed shirt and hat in honor of his song “Paul Revere” and interjecting quick commentary between lyrics. The band, composed of guitarist Noah Levine, bassist Alex Bachari, drummer Marco Valles and pianist Dylan Jones, was enthusiastic and shone beneath the stage’s multicolored lights.

The concert slowed for Kahan’s “Call Your Mom,” an emotional song about mental health and supporting loved ones through their darkest moments. Kahan said the song was inspired by his experience with depression growing up; he often researched musical artists to discover if they had experienced something similar.

“I desperately needed to sing about someone who’s vulnerable,” Kahan said before launching into the song.

The concert wrapped with “Homesick” off of “Stick Season.” The song, which gained immense popularity on TikTok earlier this year, describes someone who is sick of their small town and desperate to escape. Similar to Kahan’s other songs, the melancholic lyrics were paired with a driving beat.

Overall, the successful balance of energy and gravitas made Kahan’s concert a triumph — no matter the season.

Rating: 5/5