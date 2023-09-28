Tucked away on the corner of Indianola and East Maynard avenues, a quiet church sits alongside the road. After dark, however, the church transforms into a mystical dance space.

Called the Church of the Sparkling Unicorn, the space is essentially the headquarters for a flourishing dance organization: Ecstatic Dance Columbus.

Formed in October 2022, Ecstatic Dance Columbus regularly hosts ecstatic dance parties, according to its website. Columbus-based DJ Allan Kofman, who DJs at many Ecstatic Dance Columbus events, said ecstatic dance is a free-flow form of dance that focuses on inner healing and self-expression.

Nick and Ayala Wolak — a father-daughter duo and co-founders of Ecstatic Dance Columbus — said they started organizing ecstatic dance events in Columbus because of how accessible the art form is.

“It is super nice, really quite inclusive of all sorts of people so you can go to different communities and really feel welcomed in,” Nick Wolak said. “And it was one of the things that never really took off in Columbus, so we decided that since we had access to this beautiful building, that we would focus on creating a community and consistency.”

Ayala Wolak said the physical and mental benefits of ecstatic dance apply to everyone.

“It’s a great mental practice to let go of your mind and also connect with your intention,” Ayala Wolak said. “It’s also great physical practice because people of all different ranges of capability can practice it.

Since its formation, Ecstatic Dance Columbus has hosted events every Sunday from 1-3:30 p.m., Nick and Ayala Wolak said. They said some dance parties are also held on Fridays.

Sunday dances are for people of all ages, while Fridays are typically 18-plus and can range in theme and specificity of dance. Events last for roughly two hours, and include live music from local ecstatic dance DJs such as Kofman, Nick and Ayala Wolak, said.

Kofman said ecstatic dance music is driven by a “spiritual, conscious bass.” He said the music ranges in many genres, from Latin-influenced to slow and melodic to hip-hop.

“It’s music that you can groove to, but also in a more conscious manner,” Kofman said. “The general theme of ecstatic dance music is the music is more minimal in words. It usually starts off slower and gradually builds up to a peak or a crescendo, and then it kind of slows back down.”

There are basic event guidelines attendees must follow, Nick Wolak said. He said all dances are sober, silent and — most importantly — consensual.

Ayala Wolak said their intention has always been to create a consent-positive community.

“It can sometimes be a blurred line in the ecstatic dance world because you think you’re going to this conscious event and everyone is going to be respectful and not cross boundaries, and unfortunately that’s not always the case,” Ayala Wolak said. “So we talk about consent each week at the dances. So that’s an expectation we have for our dances.”

At the time of publication, Ecstatic Dance Columbus’ events typically range from 30 to 50 people in terms of attendance. Kofman said it’s exciting to watch the organization expand so rapidly in such a short time.

“There is definitely a consistent community that shows up weekly,” Kofman said. “And that’s really really cool to see, especially with a community as young and fresh as ours.”

To celebrate their one-year anniversary, Ecstatic Dance Columbus is hosting an event titled “Movement Medicine 2” from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, Nick and Ayala Wolak said.

Kofman said it will be a family-friendly event that includes many movement- and medicine-themed activities. The festival will include somatic breathwork, a gender-affirming burlesque workshop for 18-plus individuals and a traditional cacao ceremony.

Nick Wolak said Movement Medicine 2 — and ecstatic dance in general — allows community members to forge meaningful connections with each other and achieve personal growth.

“There’s all sorts of stuff happening that is potentially traumatic to people, and dancing, especially in ecstatic dance format, is a way of releasing that trauma,” Nick Wolack said. “It’s a way of letting go. It’s a way of healing.”

Ecstatic Dance Columbus is offering discounted student tickets for Movement Medicine 2 priced at $25, Nick Wolak said.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. More information about Ecstatic Dance Columbus’ future dances and Movement Medicine 2 can be found on the organization’s website.