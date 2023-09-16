Ohio State Field Hockey defeated Michigan 5-1 Friday at Buckeye Varsity Field, ending its 12-game losing streak to the Wolverines.

The No. 17 Buckeyes’ (7-0-1, 1-0-0 Big Ten) four-goal victory marked the first team this season to which the No. 8 Wolverines (4-1-3, 0-0-1 Big Ten) have allowed more than three goals in a game.

“To beat them is an unbelievable feeling,” senior forward Makenna Webster said. “We put in so much work this year and this is a special group of girls.”

Webster, the Buckeyes leading scorer, put Ohio State on the board quickly with a goal less than one minute into the first period for her ninth of the season.

“The girl does not stop,” head coach Jarred Martin said. “She gives us a spark when [or] if we need it.”

Webster said she tries to be at the front of the line, but her success begins where her team is at.

“I’m just trying to get every ball on the net,” Webster said. “It starts from everyone on our team moving [the ball].”

Freshman forward Brenna Bough scored two goals, one in the first period and the second less than one minute into the third, putting her at six goals on the season.

Martin said Bough has strong instincts when it comes to finding open positions to attack at the net, but her best quality is her mindset.

“She’s got a pretty aggressive, killer mindset,” Martin said. “You put her in a situation to finish and she’s going to do that.”

Sophomore forward Zella Bailey scored the fourth goal at the 41st minute in the third period, making it her first of the season. Graduate midfielder Julie Rodijk scored the fourth goal of her Ohio State career less than two minutes after Bailey’s, to put the Buckeyes up 5-0.

Wolverine freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello scored their one and only goal at the 41:42 mark, but it was too little too late.

In the final period, both teams went scoreless.

Friday’s game highlighted Ohio State’s Block “O” and athletic band section for the first time this season, and Webster said it meant a lot to the team.

“I think in the past we haven’t got the recognition that we deserved,” Webster said. “People are seriously understanding how great of a team we are, and this is just the start of it.”