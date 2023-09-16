Ohio State’s defense will face a tough challenge against Western Kentucky’s high-powered offense in Saturday’s matchup at Ohio Stadium.

The test could potentially be harder in the absence of senior safety Lathan Ransom.

Ransom is listed as questionable, and six other Buckeyes will not play on Saturday, according to a press release by the Big Ten.

Some of the players were highlighted in last week’s report, including wide receivers Kyion Grayers and Reis Stockdale, as well as defensive lineman Will Smith Jr.

However, freshman linebacker Arvell Reese was a recently added player in the report.

The four-star recruit was injured early in the first quarter against Youngstown State after a 71-yard reception by junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on a kickoff. Reese left the field under his own power but was later reported to miss the remainder of the game.

The status of his injury is unknown at this time. 247Sports ranked Reese as the fifth-best player in Ohio, and he joined the small group of freshmen who lost their black stripe on Aug. 23.

Questionable:

S Lathan Ransom

Out:

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

LB Arvell Reese

DL Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

LB Kourt Williams II

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and will broadcast on Fox.