Ohio State has risen high in the NCAA defensive rankings.

By allowing just 5 points per game and giving up, on average, 193.5 offensive yards, the Buckeyes are putting up their best numbers since the early 2000s.

Perhaps it being the second year in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ system plays a part.

“It’s always about balance. You never want to be predictable,” Knowles said. “You want to be able to put the pressure on when it’s least expected.”

It’s been 15 or more years since Ohio State has had such impressive production.

In 2007, Ohio State’s defense under coordinator Jim Heacock allowed 4 points per contest between weeks one and two.

The Buckeyes are currently tied for second nationally in scoring defense, having given up 10 total points. They sit at fourth in offensive yards allowed.

Knowles’ time at Ohio State is shaping up similarly to his four years at Oklahoma State from 2018-21 — putting up better statistics every season. The Cowboys’ defense went from allowing 452.5 yards per game in Knowles’ first year to 297.9 yards his final season.

“It’s really just learning and trying to grow and do what’s best to win,” Knowles said. “It’s not what I know, it’s what our players know. It’s what they do best.”

At Ohio State, the margin of total yards allowed from 2022 — Knowles’ first year — to present is 128. Whether that trend continues remains to be seen.

The Buckeyes allowed 22 points last season in their first two games, which is good, but not great. Against Indiana and Youngstown State, the defense has only given up 10 points and has outscored them all together by 48.

Graduate linebacker Steele Chambers leads the charge with 11 tackles, six unassisted. He said the game is starting to slow down and the defense’s confidence and camaraderie are building, but they haven’t hit their goal of forcing a shutout.

“We’re a lot closer as a defense compared to last year,” Chambers said. “Our mindset going into every single game is don’t let any points [up.]”

Another likely reason for Ohio State’s defensive production is the personnel. Knowles said several players have switched their mindsets from this year to last, and it’s evident on the field.

Like junior cornerback Denzel Burke.

Burke intercepted Youngstown State’s freshman quarterback Beau Brungard’s pass in the end zone Saturday. He hasn’t had a pick since he returned one for a 23-yard score against Rutgers in 2021.

The entire cornerback room hadn’t intercepted a pass since November 2021.

“Just his [Burke’s] demeanor, his attitude, the way he takes care of his body, the brightness in his eyes, the locked-in learning, those things,” Knowles said. “We saw it all through spring and camp, expect to see it in the game and we have.”

Davison Igbinosun, cornerback transfer from Ole Miss, has found himself starting in both games this season. He’s broken up a pass and tallied nine tackles, eight unassisted.

Knowles said Igbinosun brings an aggressiveness to the room, even being called for targeting on his first-ever Ohio State snap against Indiana, which was reversed after review in his favor.

“More aggressive, stay aggressive, keep throwing punches, don’t change, don’t back off, keep fighting,” Knowles said he told Igbinosun. “He’s doing a good job.”

Graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, junior defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and sophomore safety Sonny Styles have made substantial contributions in both games, as well. Together the trio has made 28 tackles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss.

The Buckeyes will be challenged against the reigning passing leader nationally, Western Kentucky’s redshirt-senior quarterback Austin Reed.

If the Buckeyes can maintain such monumental numbers, like Igbinosun said Wednesday, maybe the “silver bullets” are back.

“That’s our standard,” Igbinosun said. “Best in America.”