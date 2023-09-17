Four forced turnovers and a five-touchdown second quarter helped cruise No. 6 Ohio State to a dominating 63-10 win over Western Kentucky at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) got their offense and defense to work together in their first-ever meeting against the Hilltoppers (2-1, 0-0 CUSA) Saturday.

It all started with the offense.

“We were turning it up this week,” head coach Ryan Day said.

Junior running back TreVeyon Henderson began the scoring 3:20 into the game, as he broke free and tiptoed 21 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

The assumption coming into Saturday was that the Hilltoppers would give the Buckeyes their biggest challenge through the air so far this season. On Western Kentucky’s first possession, Ohio State’s pass protection and rush were put to the test.

“We knew it was going to be [a] wide-open game, they were gonna make some plays,” Day said. “I thought our defense, overall, didn’t flinch. They hung in there.”

After a 43-yard drive, the Hilltopper offense tried a fourth-and-2 on the Ohio State 48-yard line, but quarterback Austin Reed’s pass to wide receiver Craig Burt Jr. was broken up by graduate linebacker Steele Chambers.

Reed, a redshirt senior, led the nation in passing yards last season with 4,744 and had 207 against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State got the ball back near midfield, but that’s when a series of unfortunate season firsts for junior quarterback Kyle McCord happened just four days after being named the official starter.

McCord suffered a sack at the hands of redshirt-sophomore defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler who stripped the ball from McCord — leading to a fumble recovered by Western Kentucky’s redshirt-freshman defensive end Deante McCray at its own 44-yard line.

“I saw that they brought pressure as I snapped the ball,” McCord said. “I just have to realize the play we’re in, what the defense is doing, just make a quicker decision.”

The Hilltoppers’ drive put them on the board after a successful field goal with 1:07 left to play in the first quarter, Ohio State leading 7-3.

Henderson responded by rushing down the right edge, giving them 6 more points at the 10:53 mark of the second quarter.

The Hilltoppers have a duo, though, that can’t keep quiet for long. Reed and junior receiver Malachi Corley connected for a 2-yard touchdown pass under three minutes later; the 8th minute exactly.

Corley now ties for sixth in the Western Kentucky record book with 20 career touchdowns.

But just like the Hilltopper duo, McCord and junior receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. have impressive chemistry.

McCord found Harrison unattended for a 75-yard touchdown in Ohio State’s very next play. This marked Harrison’s 20th career touchdown, becoming only the ninth Buckeye player to reach the accolade.

“We did a good job of getting it out on the perimeter and I think that stretches the defense and opens up shots to take downfield like we did with Marvin,” McCord said.

The Ohio State defense forced a turnover on a Hilltopper fourth-and-6 at their own 40-yard line just over four minutes before halftime. The Buckeye offense then capitalized seven seconds and a single play later with a 40-yard rush to the house by senior running back Chip Trayanum.

Reed and the Western Kentucky offense tried again, but 53 seconds into its drive, junior cornerback Jordan Hancock forced a fumble recovered by his opposite, sophomore Davison Igbinosun.

Ohio State got the ball back for the third time in five minutes, leading to a junior receiver Emeka Egbuka 15-yard touchdown. With 28 seconds to go in the first half, it was Buckeye ball again and fans saw double.

Egbuka became the 25th Ohio State receiver to reach 1,500 yards after catching another McCord touchdown pass, this one for 14 yards. The Buckeyes led 42-10 going into halftime.

“They were bringing a lot of heat, bringing a lot of pressure today trying to get those sacks, but when you do that you leave caveats on the defense,” Egbuka said. “I just found one of those holes and was able to score.”

After four consecutive punts, the Buckeyes were the first to score with 4:38 to play in the third quarter — a Hilltopper fumble recovered in the end zone by junior defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. This is the first time Ohio State has capitalized a fumble recovery for a score since November 2018.

“We do talk about how when we get in those piles, the ball could be anywhere, so you gotta get in there,” Day said.

Western Kentucky drove for six plays before another Hilltopper tragedy occurred. Chambers intercepted Reed’s pass, notching Ohio State’s third successful turnover of the day. This gave way to sophomore quarterback Devin Brown, who took the reins.

Brown connected with freshman receiver Carnell Tate at 12:37 left in the game and the score became both players’ first collegiate touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a 56-10 lead.

Freshman cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. topped off Saturday’s scoring with a 58-yard pick six from the hands of junior quarterback Bronson Barron, who had negative 3 yards in the contest.

McCord had 318 yards with a 83 percent completion rate.

“I felt like I took a step in the right direction,” McCord said. “Obviously [I] just have to continue to be on my P’s and Q’s.”

This marked Ohio State’s most convincing performance of the season, and in perfect timing as they head to South Bend, Indiana, for a matchup under the lights against No. 9 Notre Dame.