The home opener of the No. 5 Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium Saturday will not feature five players, and possibly the absence of graduate safety Josh Proctor, who played a crucial role in Ohio State’s secondary last week.

According to a press release by the Big Ten, Proctor’s status is listed as questionable.

As part of a new policy, the Big Ten conference requires schools to submit player availability reports no later than two hours before kickoff, making it the only Power 5 school to do so actively.

Like last week’s report, the Buckeyes will miss familiar faces, including Kourt Williams II and Zak Herbstreit. Williams is expected to miss the entire season after suffering an ACL tear during fall practice. It’s a part of a litany of injuries the senior linebacker has faced in his four-year career at Ohio State, including an ACL injury his freshman year.

Herbstreit, a junior walk-on tight end, will also be unavailable. Although schools are not required to explain a player’s absence in the report, it was disclosed that Herbstreit was hospitalized due to a heart issue in late June.

ESPN College Football Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced that his son is ‘in good spirits’ and the expected recovery time is 3-4 months.

Out:

WR Kyion Grayes

WR Reis Stockdale

LB Kourt Williams II

TE Zak Herbstreit

DL Will Smith Jr.

Questionable:

DB Josh Proctor