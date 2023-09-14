Even though former Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. went undrafted in April’s NFL Draft, that didn’t deter him from earning a spot on an NFL 53-man roster.

Hickman was projected to hear his name called during the NFL draft. However, the moment never came.

Hickman’s only option was to sign with a team after the draft. He decided to stay in Ohio and sign as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns May 12.

When a player is drafted, they’re more likely to stick around on an NFL team than as an undrafted free agent because the team is investing more. Players brought on to NFL rosters during training camp rarely end up surviving the cutdowns, when teams are forced to trim their rosters from 90 to 53.

Hickman wasn’t like the rest and stuck out all preseason, having meaningful production for the Browns. He recorded three interceptions in four games, including two in the same game against the Washington Commanders.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had high praise for Hickman following the Commanders game, furthering his case to make the team’s final roster.

“Knowing where to go and what to do and just the ability, you can’t do your job if you don’t know your job, and he’s a young man that really works hard at knowing what to do, so that puts himself in position,” Stefanski said in a press conference Aug. 12. “I think he’s got really good ball skills and that was evident last night [Aug. 11].”

During preseason and training camp, Hickman chose to prioritize the process.

“I think it worked for the better, ending up where I’m at right now,” Hickman said in an August press conference. “There was a lot of outside noise, a lot of people telling you this or seeing stuff online, but I chose to not focus on those things and I thank my family for kind of letting me just hone in on the football aspect of things.”

On Aug. 29, the Browns told Hickman he made the team’s initial 53-man roster.

“[It’s] extremely special,” Hickman said. “A lot of emotions, I still remember draft day of not getting that call, so just using those emotions to drive me and help me get to the point where I’m at now.”

Hickman is eager to be a great player through work on and off the field, Browns veteran safety Juan Thornhill said in an August press conference.

“The guy’s a competitor,” Thornhill said. “He’s very smart. It seems like he takes this game very seriously. He’s always in the playbook, asking questions in the meetings, and when you put him on the field, it shows.”

Hickman played 10 snaps during the Browns’ dominant 24-3 week one win against the Cincinnati Bengals and will look to continue to make an impact for Cleveland this season on defense, as well as special teams.