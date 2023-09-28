As the Big Ten expands from 14 to 18 teams next year, it’ll also be getting stronger.

Effective Aug. 2, 2024, the University of Oregon, University of Washington, USC and UCLA will be integrated into the conference from the Pac-12.

“We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the universities, administrators and staff, student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Tony Petitti, the Big Ten commissioner, said in a statement Aug. 4. “Both institutions feature a combination of academic and athletic excellence that will prove a great fit for our future.”

The expansion will increase the Big Ten’s West Coast exposure and reach, but also the competitiveness in the conference’s athletics — specifically football. As of right now, the Big Ten features three ranked teams: No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), No. 4 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and No. 6 Penn State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten).

Next year’s additions will bring the current seventh-, eighth- and ninth-ranked teams.

“For Washington and Oregon to come in [at] the same time as USC and UCLA, it’s going to be exciting for our fans,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in an Aug. 9 press conference. “When they go to Washington or go to Oregon, they’re cool places, so I think there’s a lot of positive developments around it. Sure, there’s some negatives, but the positives outweigh them.”

Beginning with No. 7. Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12), the Huskies have made statement wins over Boise State, Tulsa, Michigan State and Cal.

Washington’s senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation in passing yards with 1,636 so far this season. In its 59-32 win over Cal, Penix threw for 304 yards, four touchdowns and completed 19 of 25 passes.

At No. 8 is USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12), led by the reigning Heisman trophy winner, junior quarterback Caleb Williams. The Trojans moved back from the sixth spot, where they landed in the preseason Associated Press poll. They fell hard to Utah 47-24 in week 13 last season, which kept them out of the playoff.

Though currently undefeated, the Trojans must take down No. 11 Notre Dame and the other three soon-to-be Big Ten schools.

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) have put on quite the performance this season. In week one, they put up 81 points on Portland State and 216 total points in 2023.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix has dominated the field with an 84.8 completion rate and 1,169 passing yards. Not to mention he’s found 14 different receivers for solid gains.

UCLA, the only school not ranked in the top 25, has three wins and one loss on the season. The Bruins were strong until week four when they fell by a touchdown to No. 10 Utah.

The Bruins have outscored their opponents 128-44, but their struggle starts at the quarterback position, where freshman Dante Moore has only completed 54.7 percent of his passes.

Following the June announcement of USC and UCLA joining the conference, the Big Ten released schedules for 2024 and 2025. However, with the Aug. 4 additions of Oregon and Washington, there are no final schedules at this time.

Ohio State’s last time out versus one of these four teams was in 2021 at Ohio Stadium against then-No. 22 Oregon where the then-No. 6 Buckeyes were upset 35-28.

“If I was just thinking competitively, no. I don’t want them in, I don’t want to play them, but that’s not how you do business, so I just think they’re great institutions,” Smith said. “It’s going to be exciting for our league.”