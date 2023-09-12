After starting in the first two games of the season, head coach Ryan Day officially named junior Kyle McCord as Ohio State’s full-time quarterback at Tuesday’s press conference.

“Kyle has really stepped up and deserves to be the starter,” Day said. “So we’re gonna go ahead and make that distinction.”

He repeated the phrase “overall consistency.”

Day said after reviewing the film, he saw the consistency he needed from McCord.

“He made some nice throws, he kept the offense going, he came out of the gates playing efficient football,” Day said. “That’s what we’re going to look for moving forward, but just the overall consistency.”

So far, McCord has reached 497 passing yards with a 64 percent completion rate.

Day said sophomore Devin Brown will still get playing time, but the team needs to build off of McCord’s momentum with the offense.