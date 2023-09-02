It was a shaky start for the No. 3 Buckeyes in Bloomington, Indiana, Saturday.

Led by junior quarterback Kyle McCord in only his second start, Ohio State (1-0) defeated Indiana (0-1) 23-3 at Memorial Stadium in its season opener, though it likely did not live up to its fans’ expectations.

The real star? The defense, combining for six tackles-for-loss and holding Indiana to a single field goal.

“It’s okay for me to be excited about great defense,” head coach Ryan Day said. “Defensive line was disruptive. So a lot to grow on. You’ve gotta get that first win and anytime you’re dealing with a new quarterback and some guys in new spots — conference game on the road, it’s good to get that win under your belt.”

McCord went 20-for-33 and threw for zero touchdowns. Miyan Williams, however, racked up Ohio State’s only two touchdowns.

After an Indiana three-and-out to start the game, McCord and the Buckeyes marched down the field for their first score of the season — a 7-yard rush from the senior running back, Williams.

In the first quarter, the Ohio State defense held up, only allowing the Hoosiers 22 total yards.

“It’s a different looking defense,” Day said. “We got some good length out there. We got our hands on some balls early.”

And between Indiana’s two quarterbacks, Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson, the pair went 1-for-3 on pass plays.

The Buckeyes started the second quarter with a 10-play drive for 50 yards, but Indiana’s sophomore defensive back Phillip Dunham ended it by intercepting a McCord long ball, intended for senior wide receiver Julian Fleming.

Day said it was a fourth down, high-pressure mistake and he is not to blame for that.

This momentum boost led to Indiana’s most efficient possession of the half — 43 yards trudging towards the end zone, resulting in a just-barely-made field goal by redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman.

With just over six minutes to play until the half, Ohio State’s sophomore quarterback Devin Brown made his season debut behind center in the drive following McCord’s intercepted pass.

The Buckeyes went three-and-out for the second time in the matchup after Brown was tackled by Indiana’s defensive lineman transfer, Andre Carter, for a 3-yard loss.

After a nearly four-minute, no-score drive for Indiana, McCord trotted out for the Buckeyes. He led them down the field for 39 yards, with wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Carnell Tate taking two rough tackles during the drive.

Still, Ohio State was able to capitalize seconds before the half off a 40-yard Jayden Fielding field goal, putting it up 10-3. Indiana’s three pass breakups of the first half came in this final drive.

After a Buckeye three-and-out to begin the third quarter, junior cornerback Denzel Burke forced Indiana to face its own punt after three plays with his second pass breakup of the afternoon.

“I feel like our defense could be the No. 1 in the nation,” Burke said. “We just gotta take care of the little things, be disciplined, have good eye control.”

As Ohio State and McCord retook possession, it trudged 76 yards only to fall short of the goal line after a zero-yard quarterback rush on third down. Fielding kicked it through the posts to put the Buckeyes up 13-1.

After forcing another Indiana punt, McCord connected with senior tight end Cade Stover for a 49-yard gain. Not late after, Williams rushed for three yards into the end zone — his second score of the game — giving Ohio State a 20-3 lead.

“The throw down the middle to Cade was a really nice throw,” Day said. “That was big.”

Williams led the offense with two scores but only rushed for 25 total yards. He led the offense last season against the Hoosiers with 147 yards and a score.

Indiana failed to get their offense going into the fourth quarter, as Sorsby went 6-for-11 and missed his final target on a grueling third-and-14.

The Buckeyes closed out the scoring with a 22-yard field goal by Fielding and shut down any chance of the Hoosiers getting on the board again.

“Expectation is we run for 250 to 300, score 50 points, so we didn’t do that today, but at the same time we did win. It’s a start,” Day said.

The Buckeyes now lead the all-time series 79-12-5 and have defeated the Hoosiers in 28 meetings.

Up next, Ohio State will face Youngstown State in its noon home opener at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.