With only three seconds left on the clock and down by 4 points, Ohio State had to make a play on the road in a top-10 environment.

Although some may have thought winning was improbable, the No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) proved otherwise Saturday night, beating then-No. 9 Notre Dame (3-1) 17-14.

A 1-yard run from senior running back Chip Trayanum, leaving only a second on the clock, propelled the Buckeyes towards a 17-14 victory in South Bend, Indiana.

The victory couldn’t have come at a better time for head coach Ryan Day, especially amidst criticism regarding Ohio State’s “toughness.”

“I think it’s going to go down as one of the big wins in Ohio State history, one of the clutch fourth-down comebacks on the road in a top-10 environment,” Day said.

After a tough battle, the team can finally get some much-needed rest as they head into their bye week.

However, what’s next for the Buckeyes?

Kyle McCord shines in prime-time matchup

Though Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is a junior, his start against Notre Dame was only his fifth at the collegiate level. McCord said the game was his first prime-time matchup since he played against Marietta High School on ESPN during his sophomore year.

McCord said he needed to get the ball in his playmakers’ hands. The game against the Fighting Irish presented a prime opportunity to do so, but it ultimately came down to the final 86 seconds.

The young quarterback showed poise and calmness in the pocket, leading the Buckeyes 65 yards down the field.

However, it was not an easy feat. Hindered by third and fourth downs, broken-up passes, and intentional grounding, the offense appeared stagnant.

But McCord refused to go down, connecting with four different receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Cade Stover and Julian Fleming. His last completion of the game was a tight pass to junior wide receiver Egbuka, which set up Trayanum’s go-ahead touchdown run from Notre Dame’s 1-yard line.

“You can’t draw it up any better than that,” McCord said.

Ground game strikes first

Ohio State boasts one of college football’s most talented running back groups, including TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Dallan Hayden and Trayanum.

They proved why on Saturday. The Buckeyes’ ability to execute crucial runs set them apart from Notre Dame despite gaining only 135 yards compared to the Fighting Irish’s 183.

With just 11 minutes left in the third quarter, Ohio State’s defense stopped senior quarterback Sam Hartman’s fourth-and-1 run, giving possession to the offense at their 39-yard line.

Soon after, Henderson scored a 61-yard touchdown, marking the first of the game.

In the game’s final seconds, with no timeouts left, the Buckeyes faced a tough decision: whether to pass or run the ball.

Day said the decision to run the ball was a no-brainer and all but “fitting” considering questions surrounding the Buckeyes’ lack of toughness.

Trayanum was the man behind the 1-yard carry and said he felt honored the team had confidence in him to make the critical play.

“It means a lot that they have confidence like that in me,” Trayanum said. “I just knew the job had to be done, simple as that. We always preach one play, 1 yard of toughness and fight. And I believe that one play sums it all up.”

Best defense in the nation

In June, Jim Knowles, Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, said the Buckeyes had the potential to become the best defense in the nation.

And it seems that Knowles’ prediction might be on its way to coming true, as Ohio State is currently ranked second in the nation, just behind their Big Ten rival Michigan.

The Buckeyes boast an impressive defense that has allowed an average of only 8.5 points per game this season, which is 8 points less than the 16 points per game they allowed through the first four games last year.

The Fighting Irish merely eclipsed this average, scoring all 14 points in the second half, with a chance to extend their lead with four minutes left.

Ohio State’s defense stood tall with tackles, pass breakups and a near interception by junior defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, aided by graduate safety Josh Proctor and sophomore cornerback Davison Igbinosun, giving the offense one more chance.

Despite moving the ball into Ohio State territory twice in the first half, Notre Dame could not convert. Their best opportunity came early in the first quarter when Hartman ran on Ohio State’s 18-yard line but was stopped by senior linebacker Cody Simon on fourth down.

Whether playing only a few snaps or the entire game, Ohio State’s defense came up big when it mattered most.

“It comes back to preparation,” Simon said. “I always prepare like I could be that guy to take every snap, so you have to be ready to do what it takes.”

Following the bye week, the Buckeyes will take on Maryland at home Oct. 7. From there, Ohio State will face its toughest competitors in No. 6 Penn State at Ohio Stadium and No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.