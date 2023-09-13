With an invitation to the U.S. Open and the Masters Tournament on the line, graduate Neal Shipley shot an impressive golf game, finishing runner-up in the U.S. Amateur Championship and securing a spot in the prestigious pair in summer 2024.

Shipley finished the Amateur course Aug. 20 in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. Shipley and the U.S. Amateur champion, Nick Dunlap, were tied throughout most of the tournament until that afternoon.

“It hasn’t quite set in yet, playing the Masters, it’s a tournament I’ve watched every year since I was probably 7 years old and one of my favorite majors,” Shipley said. “I think it’s going to be really cool that I’m going to be able to compete as an amateur.”

Shipley has added his name to an impressive list of only three Buckeyes who have accomplished this: Chris Perry, John Cook and Jack Nicklaus.

“That’s quite a list of people to be on,” Shipley said. “I guess I’m pretty proud to have my name alongside those guys. Whenever you can have your name next to players like that, that means you’re on the right path.”

Beside the first round Aug. 19, Shipley’s caddy for the tournament was his assistant coach, Jimmy Beck.

“I’m super proud of Neal, not just the player he is but the person he is,” Beck said. “He has handled everything so well. Neal is a guy to pull for. He’s definitely going to be a name that you’re going to see in the future.”

One thing Shipley had yet to anticipate was the amount of attention he would receive having reached such status.

“I was maybe a little overwhelmed with the attention I got at the club. Just a lot of autographs,” Shipley said. “By the time you’re one of the last guys on property, you are spending a lot of time with the kids and taking pictures. That’s something I had to adjust and get used to.”

While Shipley reflected on the tournament, he only had good things to say about his winning weekend.

“It’s a moment I’m never going to forget. It was just so cool. It’s not something that you’d expect to do at the beginning of the week, but it’s just such a special experience,” Shipley said.

Although Shipley has an exciting summer ahead of him, he is preparing for the upcoming season.

“[I’m looking forward to] becoming a leader on the team and using some of my experience to help out the younger guys and help them improve,” Shipley said.

Shipley and Beck are both confident in the upcoming Ohio State season. Shipley said he thinks the team will have several top players in the country.

“The goal is always to win the national championship, and a lot of teams can dream big, but it truly feels like it’s win the championship or bust,” Beck said. “This is the year for the Buckeyes to do it.”