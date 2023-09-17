Less than two weeks ago, junior cornerback Denzel Burke said the Buckeyes could be the No.1 defense in the country.

Many other Buckeyes agreed but knew their on-field performance would silence the crowd noise. Burke knew their game against Western Kentucky’s high-passing offense on Saturday was an excellent opportunity to quiet the naysayers temporarily.

For Burke, the defense answered the call.

“I probably had the most fun, especially for the back end,” Burke said. “We wanted to get tested and see where we were as a whole group. And I feel like we got an ‘A’ on the test.”

Ohio State faced a tough challenge against Western Kentucky, whose high-powered offense ranks 12th nationally, averaging 327 yards per game. However, the Buckeyes managed to limit the Hilltoppers to just 204 passing yards, nearly 100 yards below their average.

This task wasn’t easy as they faced a multitude of talented receivers, including former Buckeye wide receiver Blue Smith. However, graduate linebacker Steele Chambers said they were up for the challenge, with their first test coming early in the game.

In Western Kentucky’s first drive, senior quarterback Austin Reed threw the ball seven times, connecting with three different receivers, including an 11-yard reception to junior wide receiver Malachi Corley. Despite the Hilltoppers’ offense coming out aggressively, they found themselves with a fourth and-2 at the Buckeyes’ 48-yard line three plays after the catch. Reed threw a pass across the middle to redshirt senior Craig Burt Jr., but Chambers broke it up.

The play foreshadowed a litany of pass breakups from Ohio State as it finished the game with six, including two apiece for Burke and graduate safety Josh Proctor.

“After the first quarter, I felt like we really got into the groove,” Chambers said. “I think that’s what we’re going to need throughout the entire season. Just staying in that groove.“

Chambers, one of the several vocal defensive players in the Buckeye locker room, made it clear that the defense has high expectations for the season. After Wednesday’s practice, he said their mindset going into every game is to shut down the opposing team completely and not allow any points. Although the Buckeyes allowed 10, they accomplished much more as they registered two interceptions, two fumbles and two sacks.

“We came into this year thinking that we’re going to win games on defense,” Chambers said. “I think that’s what we’re starting to do, and sooner down the road, when something like that happens, I think we’ll be prepared for it.”

Western Kentucky scored their first touchdown with 8:10 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard pass to Corley, bringing the score to 10-7. The Hilltoppers’ celebration would be short-lived, as they failed to score a touchdown for the rest of the game.

The remainder of the quarter was filled with disrupted passes, tackles for losses, hurried quarterbacks and a fumble recovery by David Igbinosun. Several Buckeyes, including Proctor, Burke and Chambers, recorded defensive statistics, along with J.T Tuimoloau and Jordan Hancock.

In a game between Ohio State’s defense and Western Kentucky’s offense, the Buckeyes came out on top by limiting the Hilltoppers’ receivers to an average of only 5 yards per pass.

After the game, Hancock praised the defensive line for their efforts. He said the pressure on Reed caused the quarterback to quickly release the ball, allowing the secondary to press the receivers, limiting their ability to run after catches.With the defense in cohesion, the Buckeyes shut down the Hilltopper receivers.

“I feel like we did a great job. That quarterback is real good,” Hancock said. “They got some explosive plays to start off the game, but we tightened up, and so we got to get right.”

The Buckeyes’ offense had many opportunities thanks to quick three-and-outs and turnovers. Furthermore, junior quarterback Kyle McCord took full advantage of the day, capitalizing with five touchdown passes alone in the second quarter.

Ohio State entered the locker room up 42-10 at the half.

They continued their offensive onslaught during the second half, with the defense even contributing for a touchdown. Western Kentucky’s Davion Ervin-Poindexter rushed right for 5 yards, but Burke’s helmet forced the ball out and rolled into the end zone.

A pile of players from both teams dove for the ball, Chambers was close but could not locate it. The person who did was an unlikely candidate. Tyleik Williams, a defensive lineman from Manassas, Virginia, standing at 6 feet, 4 inches, and weighing 235 pounds.

After scoring a touchdown, Williams celebrated with his teammates in the end zone while rubbing his belly. For Burke, this touchdown dance is nothing new.

“That’s him; he does that every day in practice,” Burke said. “I’m really proud of this team.”

The Ohio State defense will look to continue their celebration as they travel to face Notre Dame on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.