In under two hours, the No. 3 Buckeyes will kick off their season against Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
There are a few key players on the roster who won’t see action this afternoon, according to a press release from the Big Ten.
Players Out:
- 21 (S) Jayden Bonsu
- 28 (RB) T.C. Caffey Jr.
- 7 (WR) Kyion Grayes
- 89 (TE ) Zak Herbstreit
- 83 (WR) Joop Mitchell
- 53 (DL) Will Smith Jr.
- 87 (WR) Reis Stocksdale
- 2 (LB) Kourt Williams II
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. on CBS.