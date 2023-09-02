Ohio State sophomore Kyion Graves (7) takes a quiet moment during The Ohio State Spring Game in Columbus on Saturday. Grey won 40-31. Lily Hynes | For The Lantern

In under two hours, the No. 3 Buckeyes will kick off their season against Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. 

There are a few key players on the roster who won’t see action this afternoon, according to a press release from the Big Ten. 

Players Out:

  • 21  (S) Jayden Bonsu
  • 28  (RB) T.C. Caffey Jr.
  • 7  (WR) Kyion Grayes
  • 89 (TE ) Zak Herbstreit
  • 83  (WR) Joop Mitchell
  • 53  (DL) Will Smith Jr. 
  • 87 (WR) Reis Stocksdale
  • 2 (LB)  Kourt Williams II

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. on CBS. 