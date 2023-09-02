In under two hours, the No. 3 Buckeyes will kick off their season against Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

There are a few key players on the roster who won’t see action this afternoon, according to a press release from the Big Ten.

Players Out:

21 (S) Jayden Bonsu

28 (RB) T.C. Caffey Jr.

7 (WR) Kyion Grayes

89 (TE ) Zak Herbstreit

83 (WR) Joop Mitchell

53 (DL) Will Smith Jr.

87 (WR) Reis Stocksdale

2 (LB) Kourt Williams II

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. on CBS.