Local femme-punk band Riot Riders has begun to make a name for itself in Columbus’ underground music scene.

Riot Riders is made up of five Ohio State students — bassist and vocalist Aria Crawford, keyboardist Audrey Cash, drummer David Narayanan as well as guitarists and vocalists Emma McDonald and Parker Hearst.

“At some point, I was still living in the dorms, and I just started having Emma over and we would just jam,” Narayanan, a third-year in ecology, said. “I was just like, ‘We should start a band. I know other people who play instruments, so let’s just do it.’”

McDonald, a third-year in political science and Spanish, said Riot Riders’ distinct femme-punk style stands out considering the rising popularity of indie rock in Columbus’ music scene.

“It wasn’t a niche being filled in Columbus,” Cash, a third-year in environmental science, said. “We needed to get some different sounds in here.”

Riot Riders has been showcasing its talent around Columbus, even making its way to play Cleveland’s Grog Shop — a small club and music venue that has hosted artists like Oasis and Wiz Khalifa, according to its website — in July. Currently, Narayanan said Riot Riders is in the process of creating its first album, and while a title and release date are unannounced at the time of publication, the members are excited to eventually share it with their fans.

The band drew inspiration from numerous artists such as Sleater Kinney, Le Tigre, Distillers, Avril Lavigne and Hole while creating the album, Cash said. Narayanan said the project was a true group effort.

“I don’t like putting any of us into boxes, everyone just does what they want to do on [the new album],” Narayanan said. “We recorded it all ourselves, I have a lot of recording equipment and experience.”

While recording the new album has felt taxing at times, Cash said it has been easier for Riot Riders to navigate the stress because of the close friendships between members. This has been a stark contrast to what Cash has witnessed within the Columbus music scene, she said.

“A lot of bands, especially in local music scenes, aren’t so supportive of each other,” Cash said. “And I just feel like our biggest achievement of mine is we are all so supportive of each other, and it’s such a comfortable friendship before it’s work or anything stressful.”

Crawford, a third-year in city and regional planning as well as history, said Riot Riders wants to encourage anyone who writes music alone in their room to let their voice be heard.

“There are so many people here in Columbus who want to hear your voice and want to have you in the community,” Crawford said. “Be brave and just go for it. We did and we love it so much, it’s so much fun.”

More information about Riot Riders can be found on the band’s Instagram.