After starting the season with four losses, Ohio State’s men’s soccer team (1-2-2) finally clinched a victory against the Butler Bulldogs (0-3-1) at the Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis Saturday.

This is the 14th meeting in the all-time series between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs — Ohio State leads 7-4-3 — and they have won the last five of seven against the Bulldogs.

In the first half, the Buckeyes dominated in shots with 10 to the Bulldogs’ two.

The first half ended 0-0.

In the second half, the Bulldogs struggled to keep up with the Buckeyes’ tempo. Butler had four shots to the Buckeyes’ nine in the final 45 minutes.

At 63:50, a shot attempt for the Bulldogs came from redshirt senior midfielder D.J. Hooks but was saved by Buckeye redshirt junior goalkeeper Peter Van Euwen at the bottom center of the net.

With 10 minutes left to play, Ohio State senior midfielder Laurence Wootton scored in the bottom right of the goal from an assist by sophomore midfielder Marko Borkovic, putting it up 1-0.

The Buckeyes will look for a second win of the season in their first Big Ten matchup at home against Penn State Friday.