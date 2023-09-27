In its first Big Ten away game of the season, Ohio State men’s soccer lost 4-2 to No.13 Northwestern at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium Sunday.

The Wildcats saw four players score throughout the game, with senior forward Justin Weiss assisting on two of the four goals.

However, the contest’s first goal came from Buckeye junior midfielder Michael Adedokun at 23:25 off an assist by redshirt-sophomore goalkeeper Max Trejo. This was his second goal of the season, with his first coming in the previous game against Kentucky.

The Wildcats responded just two minutes later with a goal by sophomore midfielder Jason Gajadhar, assisted by graduate forward Ugo Achara Jr. and Weiss.

Northwestern scored again at 33:31, this time from freshman defender Bryant Mayer with an assist by junior midfielder Collin McCamy, making the score 2-1.

The Buckeyes entered the second half trailing by 1 point, although they led with eight shot attempts to the Wildcats’ four.

In the second half, the Wildcats scored in less than three minutes from junior defender Brandon Clagette’s shot that sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard and Weiss assisted.

The Buckeyes inched closer with a penalty kick from senior midfielder Laurence Wootton to make it 3-2 after junior midfielder Dahn Tran committed a foul in the box.

The Wildcats sealed the game at 72:42, with a goal by freshman defender Fritz Volmar that junior midfielder Paul Son assisted.

Both teams held each other scoreless to maintain the final score of 4-2.

In the last 18 minutes, the Buckeyes were given three yellow cards while the Wildcats had only one the entire game.

Ohio State looks to secure its first Big Ten victory on the road against Rutgers Friday at 7 p.m.