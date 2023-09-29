Over 600 volunteers gathered in the French Field House Tuesday to pack more than 200,000 meals for food insecure families in Ohio.

The annual Food Service Packing Project first began six years ago as an Ohio State kindness initiative, and since then it has given 1.5 million meals to those in need with the help of multiple student, faculty and community groups.

“This gives that sense of that Ohio State sense of pay it forward,” said university spokesperson Dave Isaacs. “It’s good to be kind. Kindness is in our DNA, and this is a way for all these people to show kindness to others around Ohio.”