Ohio State has added New Hampshire and Northern Illinois to its nonconference schedule, finalizing the schedule through 2028, according to a Wednesday release by the athletic department.
This completion marks an end to months of negotiations and revisions amid the numerous changes regarding the college football landscape.
2024 Schedule:
Aug. 31 – University of Southern Mississippi
Sept. 7 – Western Michigan University
Sept. 21 – Marshall University
2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30 – University of Texas
Sept. 13 – Ohio University
Oct. 18 – University of Connecticut
2026 Schedule:
Sept. 5 – Ball State University
Sept. 12 – at University of Texas
Sept. 19 – Kent State University
2027 Schedule:
Sept. 4 – Bowling Green State University
*Sept. 11 – University of New Hampshire
Sept. 18 – University of Alabama
2028 Schedule:
Sept. 2 – Buffalo State University
Sept. 9 – at University of Alabama
*Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois University