Ohio State has added New Hampshire and Northern Illinois to its nonconference schedule, finalizing the schedule through 2028, according to a Wednesday release by the athletic department.

This completion marks an end to months of negotiations and revisions amid the numerous changes regarding the college football landscape.

2024 Schedule:

Aug. 31 – University of Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7 – Western Michigan University

Sept. 21 – Marshall University

2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30 – University of Texas

Sept. 13 – Ohio University

Oct. 18 – University of Connecticut

2026 Schedule:

Sept. 5 – Ball State University

Sept. 12 – at University of Texas

Sept. 19 – Kent State University

2027 Schedule:

Sept. 4 – Bowling Green State University

*Sept. 11 – University of New Hampshire

Sept. 18 – University of Alabama

2028 Schedule:

Sept. 2 – Buffalo State University

Sept. 9 – at University of Alabama

*Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois University





