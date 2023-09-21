Ohio State is sixth on the football field and now 43rd in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.

According to the 2024 rankings, Ohio State moved up six spots from 2023 and is now 43rd among national universities and 17th among public universities. It was evaluated alongside 1,500 other colleges and universities, and the rankings are based on 24 measures of academic quality and the status of the school as either public or private.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Ohio State’s College of Nursing is ranked first among public universities and fourth among national universities; it moved up one spot among both national and public universities.

“We have high aspirations for our students as health care professionals and have expanded some of our clinical experiences in addition to emphasizing a unique curricular framework,” Phil Saken, senior director of marketing and communications in the College of Nursing, said.

Saken said the undergraduate nursing program at Ohio State excels because of the college’s exceptional faculty and the program’s effort to put students at the center of the experience.

“The faculty are focused on the integration of evidence-based practice and wellness, for which we are recognized nationally and internationally,” Saken said.

Ohio State’s College of Engineering ranked 14th among public universities and 25th among all American universities, according to U.S. News & World Report. Ayanna Howard, dean of the College of Engineering, said the college makes sure its students are career-ready by collaborating with other disciplines at Ohio State and encouraging faculty to take classes that teach them how to best support their students.

“Students are going to see how engineering applies to the real world from the very beginning of their education,” Howard said.

The Fisher College of Business was also ranked seventh among public universities and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering was ranked 16th, according to U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, Ohio State was ranked 17th among public institutions for its support of military and military-connected students.