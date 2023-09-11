Ohio State Recreational Sports is partnering with the university’s Collegiate Recovery Community to bring awareness to substance abuse recovery through a Restore and Recover Yoga event Monday.

According to the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors’ website, September — which is designated as National Recovery Month — aims to educate the American public about substance use treatment and services for those struggling with addiction.

Krista Talstein, the manager of Ohio State’s Group Fitness program, said the Restore and Recover Yoga event, centered around a group yoga class that will take place on the lawn in front of the Tom W. Davis Clock Tower, is not limited to those seeking recovery.

“It provides an opportunity to de-stress and take a minute at the end of the day to relax and reflect,” Talstein said.

Talstein said with the event being sponsored by smartwater, each class participant will receive a yoga mat from the company, along with some special Recreational Sports prizes.

Mackenzie Pollard, a third-year in human nutrition, said the event is a great way to meet like-minded individuals who share a love for fitness.

“Yoga has helped me to de-stress and connect with my mind and body,” Pollard said. “It also has helped me to find a community of supportive people.”

Restore and Recover Yoga is scheduled for 8 to 9:30 p.m., featuring the yoga class, giveaways and additional recovery resources.

“I know a lot of people have commitments that last very late in the day, so we are utilizing this class time to push an opportunity to reflect and calm down after a long day,” Talstein said.

In the case of inclement weather, Talstein said the event will be moved indoors to the North Recreation Center.

Registration for Restore and Recover Yoga can be accessed via Ohio State’s Recreational Registrar.