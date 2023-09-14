Is society ready to fill in the “blank space” surrounding the political responsibilities of megastar Taylor Swift?

About 50 students from Ohio State’s Law and Society Scholars Program and the Taylor Swift fan club — Scarlet and Gray (Taylor’s Version) — gathered in Pomerene Hall Tuesday night to discuss the political side of the famed star. Devika Carr, the program manager and pre-law adviser for the scholars program students, said the event was received well by both die-hard Swifties and critics alike.

“Even though not everyone will agree that Taylor Swift is relevant or important or even that her artistry should be valued, I believe that it’s relevant to almost everything that’s going on in society now, what’s happened in the past and what will happen in the future,” Carr said.

The groups covered everything related to Swift’s politics, from her “politically correct” lyrics, to the economic and environmental impact of her ultra-popular tours. Questions were posed to attendees as both “lovers” and “haters” shared their thoughts in small and large group discussions.

Nigel Becker, a fourth-year in communication, political science and history, as well as a member of the scholars committee that hosted the event, said a few of the scholars’ love for both Swift and politics inspired the event.

“I think the biggest application for people to take away is how something or someone as innocuous as Taylor Swift can intersect with so many other issues,” Becker said.

Emily Truskoski, a third-year in philosophy, politics and economics, led some of the discussion surrounding Swift’s impact on her fans and beyond.

“We can acknowledge the impact that celebrities do play in our lives, whether we realize it or not, and to recognize how we can hold celebrities accountable for their actions while also not necessarily feeling like they’re obligated to hold certain positions or roles in our lives,” Truskoski said.

Scholars leading the group shared facts about how Swift’s tours acted as a stimulus package for some cities she visited, down to the environmental impact of glitter and confetti used on tour. This led to a larger discussion on the responsibilities public figures have, especially with political advocacy and responsibility.

Still, students continue to be wonderstruck by Swift’s appeal.