As most of campus was still asleep, over 500 Ohio State ROTC students, athletes, military veterans and more gathered before dawn in Ohio Stadium Monday to participate in the seventh annual 9/11 Stair Climb.

The Stair Climb began with a heartfelt speech by Capt. Westin Hart, an assistant professor of military science, before everybody climbed 110 flights of stairs in 45 minutes to symbolize the ascent first responders made on 9/11.

“Through our ROTC programs, it’s a partnership between academia that was out here, the sports clubs that were out here and the community that was out here,” Maj. Gen. Andy Munera said. “All of them were all in on remembering and doing something bigger than themselves, again, to make sure this never happens again in the United States.”