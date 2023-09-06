An Ohio State student was robbed at gunpoint walking near The Residence on Tenth at 12:20 a.m., on Wednesday, according to an Ohio State public safety notice.

The notice stated that the student was walking near the residence hall at 230 W. 10th Ave. when a light-colored four-door sedan with four men inside approached the student.

Two males exited the back seat and one of them pointed a gun at the student and demanded their items, including a computer and cellphone. The victim complied, and the suspects fled eastbound in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Police Department is still searching for the suspects.

“The suspects are believed to be in their teens or early 20s,” the report said. “The vehicle used in the crime may be stolen and is a silver, gray or white four-door sedan.”

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact OSUPD at 614-292-2121.





