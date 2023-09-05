Emily Wolfe, a rock-and-roll musician based in Austin, Texas, picked up her first guitar at the age of 5.

From that moment on, Wolfe continued to develop her musical chops, performing her first live show while in college at St. Edward’s University. Now, the 33-year-old musician is preparing to launch a fall tour as she promotes the release of her upcoming album “The Blowback.”

Wolfe’s tour is set to begin Wednesday in none other than Columbus at Rumba Cafe.

Wolfe said she has played Rumba Cafe once before and is excited to return to the venue she loved so much. Timothy Eddings, owner of Rumba Cafe, said Rumba happily agreed to host Wolfe for a second time.

“Emily’s band was great last time,” Eddings said. “It’s a no-brainer to say yes when she asked to come back.”

Wolfe, who recently released “Dead End Luck” — the second single off of “The Blowback” — said she is excited to be sharing her first self-produced album with the world.

“In 2019, I came out with my first album, which was produced by Ben Tanner from the Alabama Shakes,” Wolfe said. “In 2021, I worked with Michael Shuman from Queens of the Stone Age. I learned a lot from them and I got to carry those things with me while self-producing this album.”

Wolfe said she began touring after the release of her self-titled album in 2019 and has not stopped since.

“I would say I have played somewhere between 30 and 40 tours since 2019,” Wolfe said. “It is one of my favorite things to do.”

Wolfe said she firmly believes life is about the journey rather than a destination and that being in a new city every night is the best part of her job.

“I love the forward motion of driving to another city for a job,” Wolfe said. “And it’s a job that I love so much.”

Wolfe said the tour will end Sept. 24 in Atlanta after one month of traveling, just before “The Blowback” is released Oct. 20.

More information about Wolfe’s upcoming album and Columbus concert can be found on her website. Eddings said the event’s doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be pre-purchased online for $15 or at the door for $20.