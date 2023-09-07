Students are using their own money to pay for college now more than ever before, according to Inside Higher Ed. With climbing prices in cost of living, higher tuition rates and increased academic rigor, there are a few easy ways parents looking to send care packages or essentials can support their students.

Cleaning supplies

Much of the advice before going to college is to have fun, with less emphasis placed on the “study hard” aspect. This means when budgets are tight, costs will be cut where they’re often deemed “not necessary” — even if they are — in order to save money, spend on another outing with friends or a nice, easy meal.

Though college students aren’t necessarily messier than the average person, they typically are in smaller spaces, with less time than in previous years and less financial assistance. A Swiffer would go a long way when floors get gross, and Windex clears the years of dust on ceiling fans left by previous tenants.

Fentanyl test strips

Even if you’re thinking, “My kid would never” — their roommate or friend they met last week might. Testing strips are a necessary safety measure for a lot of students and a reminder of the presence of fentanyl across the country and in Columbus.

The CDC recommends the strips as a harm reduction strategy, and they are legal to use and distribute in Ohio. Students can help keep each other safe considering there were over 100,000 fentanyl deaths last year.

Naloxone — which can reverse an overdose in emergency situations — is available across Ohio State’s campus, so it’s not necessary to buy for students, but they can always use a reminder.

Shoes for every occasion

Similarly to cleaning supplies, practical shoes might take a backseat to the things students spend money on. Considering Ohio State’s campus is over 1,700 acres, the trek to class can be treacherous in rainy and snowy weather. Boots will go far here.

Class across campus at 8 a.m., might seem a bit more manageable if walking isn’t a nightmare, especially when buses are full. If you’re a parent paying for classes, this might help get students to it.

A savings account

Financial advice can be daunting to those just starting out. Though there are resources on campus, it might be harder getting students to sign up for financial literacy classes than helping them open an account.

This is a free way to support your students’ endeavors, and the monthly interest may serve as inspiration to keep numbers crawling up. There’s possibly a referral bonus in it for parents, too.

Safety items — selectively

Ohio State provides a variety of safety devices to students including window or door alarms, backpack alarms and birdies, which can be attached to a person or belonging and will emit a loud sound when triggered.

Though there aren’t many devices to prevent crime when walking, Ohio State does offer the Ride Smart program through Lyft, offering rides at a discounted rate. For off-campus homes, parents wishing to increase safety can purchase smart doorbells or door stoppers, which prevent anyone from entering the home.

Reassurance that everything will end up how it should

Everyone wants their students to succeed and grow into themselves in college. However, pressure and constant reminders can often work against students.

According to data provided by Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers in an August board of trustees meeting, 34 percent of students at Ohio State have been diagnosed with anxiety, and 27 percent reported they have been diagnosed with depression at some point.

Ohio State provides mental health resources, but support can often go a long way.