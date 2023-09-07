Olivia Rodrigo fans are invited to spill their guts at Used Kids Records this Friday.

Having released her debut album “SOUR” in May 2021, Rodrigo is one of the biggest names in pop music today and boasts over 57 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Used Kids Records, located at 2500 Summit St., will host a listening party for the highly anticipated release of Rodrigo’s sophomore album, titled “GUTS,” with everything from themed cupcakes to exclusive vinyl releases.

Tara Ryan-Gallagher, the event’s coordinator, said the party begins at 6 p.m., and is free for everyone, no RSVP necessary.

Each attendee will receive a Rodrigo-themed Used Kids pin and will have the chance to win an “indie-exclusive” picture disc of “SOUR,” meaning a vinyl pressing exclusively sold at independently owned record shops, Ryan-Gallagher said.

Ryan-Gallagher said there will also be a large stock of lavender-colored, indie-exclusive pressings of “GUTS” available for purchase.

“For a lot of album releases, there are records that you can only find in independently owned record stores,” Ryan-Gallagher said. “They make exclusive pressings, usually with different color vinyl and sometimes with exclusive artwork. It’s the same as when Target or Urban Outfitters get their own exclusive pressings, but independently owned record stores get their own too.”

Used Kids Records has started to host listening parties more frequently within the past year, Ryan-Gallagher said.

“We have hosted early listening parties for both Lana Del Rey and boygenius’ newest albums, we had a big party for Barbie and we have hosted listening parties for Taylor Swift releases,” Ryan-Gallagher said.

Katherine Gallaugher, a second-year in psychology and English, said she has always wanted to go to a Used Kids’ listening party and is looking forward to getting the exclusive vinyl.

“I had wanted to go to the boygenius listening party and wasn’t able to,” Gallaugher said. “I love collecting vinyl, and it will be so cool to get the new album.”

Ryan-Gallagher said there are two different types of listening parties that Used Kids Records hosts. Either the record label sends a copy of the album along with some promotional merchandise prior to the album’s release — these are the ones where Used Kids is allowed to play the album in advance as a part of an early listening event — or the store chooses to host its own listening parties that are organized separately on the album’s release date.

“This event is not one organized with the label,” said Ryan-Gallagher. “This is one we are doing just because I like Olivia Rodrigo and wanted to do it.”

Because of this, Ryan-Gallagher said funding for the raffle prize, decorations, food and more comes from the store’s own revenue.

“We always do a raffle, regardless of if the label sends us something or not,” Ryan-Gallagher said.