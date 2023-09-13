The Wexner Center for the Arts is gearing up for its third annual open house, which will give visitors a glimpse into the art hub’s goals for 2023-24.

The open house, scheduled for 4-7 p.m., Thursday, is designed to welcome Ohio State’s community back to campus and preview the center’s year-round offerings. According to the Wexner Center’s website, the event will feature exhibitions, performances, short films and live art-making.

David Filipi, the Wexner Center for the Arts’ director of film/video, said one exciting feature of this year’s open house is a workshop for amateur filmmakers. The session aims to provide aspiring screenwriters and directors with insight into successfully sharing one’s short film with the wider world, Filipi said.

Mike Plante, the senior short film programmer at the Sundance Film Festival, is slated to host the workshop and introduce the open house’s various programs, Filipi said.

“He’s maybe one of the perfect people in the country to come and help young and emerging filmmakers with tips on what festival is the best for their short film, what are the best ways to package your film to get it noticed and to get festivals and other venues to look at it,” Filipi said. “I think it is gonna have a lot of appeal obviously to OSU film students but in the broader community as well.”

The open house will also showcase a presentation of short films from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, according to the Wexner Center’s website. The films span multiple genres, including fiction, documentary and animation from around the world, according to the website.

This year’s lineup features seven short films, two of which are award winners, “Rest Stop” by Crystal Kayiza and “When You Left Me on That Boulevard” by Kayla Abuda Galang.

Emily Haidet, the Wexner Center’s community, public and academic programs manager, said the open house generally aims to increase public awareness surrounding what the center has to offer each year.

“It is an opportunity for students, OSU staff and faculty, friends, family and neighbors to visit, drop in and see what we offer all year round,” Haidet said.

Haidet said this year’s open house goes beyond the Wexner Center, as it will incorporate performances from the School of Music, hands-on art-making led by the Department of Art and interactive building tours offered through the College of Arts and Sciences.

“This came about because we wanted to have something available to students towards the beginning of the semester to really see what the Wex is all about,” Haidet said. “And so, to encourage [students] to come check it out, get a taste of what they could expect throughout the year. That’s the idea.”

In addition to snacks and drinks, the open house will likewise offer special prizes, Haidet said. Haidet said the first 50 attendees will be given $5 vouchers to Heirloom Cafe, the Wex’s built-in campus restaurant.

“We encourage folks to stop by our welcome table to see how they can enter a giveaway and learn more about all the events throughout the day,” Haidet said.

The 2023 open house is free for all audiences with tickets, which can be purchased here. Haidet said Ohio Union parking will cost $2 on the day, and visitors can get discounted parking if they check in at the center upon arrival.