Ten former Ohio State women’s ice hockey players are set to continue their playing careers in the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

The PWHL, which begins its inaugural season in January, held its first-ever draft Monday at the Canadian Broadcasting Corp headquarters in Toronto. Ten former Buckeyes, including 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner Sophie Jaques and 2022-23 team captain Emma Maltais, were selected in the draft.

Jaques was the first Buckeye selected off the board, going 10th overall to Boston in the second round. She finished a five-year Ohio State career in May, becoming the team’s first Patty Kazmaier winner and its second WCHA Player of the Year.

Maltais was drafted immediately after Jaques, with Toronto selecting the Burlington, Ontario, native 11th overall.

Maltais will reunite with Natalie Spooner, who was drafted 23rd overall by Toronto. Maltais and Spooner competed with Team Canada and won gold medals at the 2021 and 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships and the 2022 Olympic Games.

Minnesota drafted the most former Ohio State players in the PWHL, taking Clair DeGeorge 36th, Liz Schepers 73rd and Minttu Tuominen 84th. Boston also drafted multiple Buckeyes, selecting Tatum Skaggs 82nd, in addition to Jaques.

Ottawa, Montreal and New York each drafted one Buckeye, with Ottawa selecting former captain and U.S. Olympian Jincy Dunne 17th overall, Montreal taking Madison Bizal 43rd and New York drafting Paetyn Levis 57th.

Five of the 10 Ohio State draftees were part of the national championship-winning 2021-22 Buckeye team, and eight played under current head coach Nadine Muzerall.