Winning a national championship is a tough task. Bouncing back after losing in the national championship is another.

It’s equally tough to lose Ohio State’s only Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner, Western Collegiate Hockey Association Defender of the Year in Sophie Jaques, and several All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association standouts.

Yet, the No. 2- women’s ice hockey head coach Nadine Muzerall said she is only looking forward.

“[We have] heavy experience with Olympians and national players and returners,” Muzerall said. “I think the bar is set on excellence and what the standards look like.”

Coming off of a 33-6-2 record last year, good for the most all-time in Ohio State history, the Buckeyes return three of their top six goal scorers from last season.

A lot of that experience comes from the 16 players on the roster who are either graduates or seniors, a group that boasts three preseason All-WCHA honorees in graduate forward Jennifer Gardiner, graduate defenseman Cayla Barnes and senior goaltender Amanda Thiele.

“It’s a huge honor to be named on that preseason team,” Gardiner said. “But, a lot of that came from the successes last year.”

On top of being on the WCHA preseason lineup, Gardiner, who led the team in points last season with 57, also earned captain status for her final year of eligibility, something she said was a huge honor to achieve.

“We’ve had such great leaders in the past for me to look up to and learn as a person,” Gardiner said. “But I don’t think [being named a captain] will change a whole lot of what I am doing. I am just going to do what I can to help our team reach its goals.”

The upperclassmen group, responsible for a 2-1 national championship win over Minnesota Duluth in the 2021-2022 season, has reaped nothing but benefits, Muzerall said.

“I’ve been watching them in practice, and you give them some direction, and then they take that direction, and they put a spin on it,” Muzerall said.

Adding to the numerous Buckeye honors, freshman forward Joy Dunne earned WCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year

Dunne, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, is one of just four freshmen on the roster but has already played on the national scale when she competed with the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Select Team at the Collegiate Series versus Canada, according to USA Hockey.

Hailing from an Ohio State family, she looks forward to filling her older sisters Jincy and Jessica’s shoes.

“I’m just thankful and fortunate,” Dunne said. “I am embracing having them and them making a path for me. I mean, obviously, there’s still a few bumps in learning new systems, but I’ve gotten a lot of help from my family and our coaches.”

Ohio State starts the season with three straight road series and will play its first home game against Minnesota Oct. 27 at the Ohio State Ice Rink. Despite being on the road for a month straight, Muzerall said she isn’t worried.

“That’s just our culture now,” Muzerall said.

These long road trips offer more than just lessons on the ice, though, Gardiner said.

“I think road trips are where a lot of the memories are made,” Gardiner said. “You’re with your teammates for three days straight, essentially. I think it’s super fun.”

Ohio State heads to Hamilton, New York, and will play No. 4 Colgate Friday in the season