The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team aimed to begin its season on a strong note as it opened the weekend series at No. 4 Colgate Friday, but was handed a 3-2 loss in its first game of the season.

On Saturday, Ohio State bounced back with a 3-2 overtime win. The Buckeyes (1-1-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) fell into a quick 2-0 hole after 10 minutes of play in the first period following back-to-back power-play goals by Elyssa Biederman and Kristýna Kaltounková as Colgate (1-1-0, 0-0-0 ECAC) had four total power plays in the opening period.

Penalties cost the Buckeyes early on as they lost WCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year forward Joy Dunne and preseason All-WCHA graduate defender Cayla Barnes.

Sophomore forward Sloane Matthews brought the Buckeyes within one at 8:38 in the second period, marking the first goal of the year for Ohio State on even strength.

The second period contained Ohio State’s lone two power plays of the match. Despite the advantage, the Buckeyes were unable to capitalize on offense.

Ohio State outshot Colgate 26-14 in the second period, including 13 shots between the pipes.

Graduate forward Hannah Bilka netted the tying goal at 9:34 into the third period on a Jennifer Gardiner assist, scoring her first goal for the Buckeyes after transferring from Boston College in the offseason.

The Buckeyes’ momentum would last until the final half-minute of the game, as Colgate scored the go-ahead goal from Emma Pais, giving the Raiders their first win of the season while dropping Ohio State to 6-2-0 all-time in season openers under head coach Nadine Muzerall.

Preseason All-WCHA senior goaltender Amanda Thiele notched her first loss of the season after going 20-4-1 last year, setting the Buckeye record for wins in a season for a goaltender.

Saturday was a different story, as Ohio State scored two goals in the first two periods. Matthews once again started off scoring for the Buckeyes on a Hadley Hartmetz assist and gave Ohio State its first power-play goal of the year.

Ohio State outshot Colgate 34-10 in the first period with 13 shots on goal compared to six for the Raiders.

Colgate stormed back in the third period and tied the game at two apiece with goals by junior forward Neena Brick and Kaltounková, the tying goal coming with 1:19 left to play in the game, leading to overtime.

Senior forward and captain Jenna Buglioni netted the game-winning goal in the extra period of play, giving Ohio State its first win of the season. Senior goaltender Raygan Kirk also picked up her first win of the season, notching 31 saves on the day.

Ohio State will have an off weekend before making the trip to Minnesota Duluth for its WCHA opener Oct. 13.