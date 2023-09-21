The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, Friday to compete in its Big Ten opener against No. 2 Nebraska (9-0, 0-0 Big Ten).

Both teams have had a back-and-forth affair in recent years during their matchups.

However, since 2018, the Buckeyes have been on the losing end as the Huskers have taken the 5-3 series edge.

Ohio State will look to even the score at Devaney Center.

Last season, the Buckeyes defeated the Huskers in four sets at home. Ohio State won three of the sets, with some of them going into overtime. They led with 66 kills, 101 digs and 64 assists against the Huskers with Emily Londot, Kylie Murr, Mac Podraza, and Gabby Gonzales leading them to this victory.

In 2022, after the Elite Eight game, five Ohio State players entered the transfer pool. All-American setter Podraza, All-American libero Murr, outside hitters Gonzales and Jenaisya Moore as well as Adria Powell left the team.

With nearly half of the seniors gone, it will be up to Londot and this new, young team of freshmen to take on the powerhouse of Nebraska.

Husker volleyball has received a lot of publicity over the last month, especially when 92,000 fans filled the football stadium for a women’s volleyball game— setting a world record for attendance of a women’s sporting event.

With eight players returning to the team, they will be very familiar with the Buckeyes’ playing style. The Huskers have also added five dominant players, including a new freshman outside hitter, Harper Murray.

According to Huskers.com, Murray was named Gatorade Player of the Year, Michigan’s Player of the Year and was the No.1 recruit for the 2023 high school class. She is known for her consistency in the back row, and is a go-to in the front row as a powerful hitter.

With some of these key components, the game will be very competitive and certainly a fight.

Considering some of the back-to-back losses the Buckeyes have faced recently as they learn to adjust to a new roster, they will play against the Huskers with urgency, especially with it being the first game of the Big Ten conference.

The Huskers are on a season-winning streak, and their determination will not back down when it comes to conference opponents.

The first set begins at 8 p.m.