Ohio State All-American wrestler Sammy Sasso returned to the Jennings Wrestling Facility Thursday for the first time since suffering a gunshot wound Aug. 18 in the university area, according to a post by the Ohio State Wrestling Instagram account.

“After 41 days in the hospital, we’re grateful to see the champ back in Jennings today,” the post said.

Following the shooting, Sasso was rushed to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, where he underwent a series of major surgeries to repair nerve damage in his abdomen where the bullet entered.

According to an Aug. 26 GoFundMe — the Sammy Sasso Recovery Fund — started by Sasso’s family, he spent three days in the intensive care unit and remained in the hospital’s care for over another month.

The two-time Big Ten champion is visibly sporting crutches at his side in the Instagram post, though the GoFundMe said he is expected to make a full recovery.

The GoFundMe surpassed its $100,000 goal, raising $141,670.

Two arrests were made Aug. 29 for the shooting of Sasso: a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female. There is still no known motive behind the incident.