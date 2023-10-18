As temperatures drop and leaves change their hue, hiking offers a way for students to soak in the autumn air.

While Ohio State’s campus is nestled in Columbus — which some consider a bustling metropolitan area and nothing more — Maryellen O’Shaugnessy, vice president of Columbus Outdoor Pursuits, said the city actually boasts a significant amount of picturesque scenery. Beyond improving one’s physical health, O’Shaugnessy said hiking can also help to improve mental health.

“It is calming, it gives you an opportunity to process what could be difficult information that’s happening in your life, and it’s physically a destresser to keep you on an even field,” O’Shaughnessy said.

O’Shaughnessy, also an Ohio State alum, said instilling an appreciation for outdoor adventure in younger generations is imperative for the future of all recreational sports.

She said Columbus Outdoor Pursuits — an 80-year-old, volunteer-based nonprofit that aims to educate people on the benefits of outdoor activities, according to its website — is always looking to expand its outreach and increase student involvement in its events.

“It’s hard when you have dedicated people who are working on this stuff, but they age out, so we need to keep more new people in the organization going forward,” O’Shaughnessy said.

While there are off-campus opportunities for students to get outside, many on-campus organizations exist with the same goal in mind. One such student organization is the Parks and Recreation Society, which provides social opportunities for students to get outdoors, Alia Dietsch, the club’s adviser, said.

“I do think there’s a social component of being with other people and being able to move from one environment to another,” Dietsch said.

Dietsch, also an associate professor in the School of Environment and Natural Resources, said one of hiking’s best attributes is its accessibility.

“It supports able-bodied people, but I think in the context of being outdoors, you don’t have to be just able-bodied,” Dietsch said. “You can be in a wheelchair or have assisted mobility devices. I think it’s important to stress that hiking has opportunities for everybody.”

The Metro Parks system is one resource students can use to learn about the Columbus and Franklin County areas’ many parks, according to its website.

With 20 parks offering outdoor recreation opportunities, it’s helpful for students to know which parks are near Ohio State’s campus. The list below features nearby parks and trails students can access to engage in outdoor recreation. Click on the name of any park for more details.

This park offers a 13-mile stretch of walkway along the Big and Little Darby creeks, which are state and national scenic rivers. In addition to both entry-level and expert pathways, Battelle also features a series of shelter houses in the case of undesirable weather.

Appropriately named after its 100-foot bluff, which looms above the Olentangy State Scenic River, Highbanks offers visitors nine trails spanning from 0.4 to 3.5 miles.

One standout aspect of Heritage Trail Park is its built-in dog park, making it an ideal place for those with four-legged companions. Just 11 miles from campus, the park also includes trails for walking, backpacking and even horseback riding.