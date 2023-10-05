After students choose one of many graduate paths, they then have to trek through many acronyms, applications and tests. Here are the basics for a few popular tracks to continue education after undergraduate studies.

Medical School

There are several factors students must consider when applying, including degree prerequisites within disciplines including biology, chemistry and anatomy, which will help candidates stand out for their preferred program.

“Individuals get selected into those programs and [admissions] want to make sure students understand the field that they want to go into,” Dr. Dan Clinchot, the vice dean for education at the College of Medicine, said. “For example, if you’re interested in matriculating into the genetic counseling program, we’re gonna want to know that they know a little about genetics and what genetic counselors do.”

Medical schools also look for an MCAT taken within three years of the application, a quality GPA and academic and professional letters of recommendation, according to the Ohio State College of Medicine website.

To stand out and appear as a well-rounded candidate, students should also have clinical hours, community or volunteer service, research experience, leadership skills and extracurricular activities on their resumes, according to the website.

As far as actually applying goes, students can apply for medical school using the American Medical College Applications Service, which opens on their website on May 2, 2024, and closes May 30. The service allows students to upload every component of their application, similar to the Common Application used for undergraduate students.

Law School

Regarding law school, the main prerequisite for applying is taking the LSAT, which students will prepare for in their third year of undergraduate study. Aside from LSAT scores, law schools look at grades, letters of recommendation and GPA.

“Accordingly, the Admissions Office evaluates a variety of factors when considering applicants for admission: academic potential, personal experience and goals, and personal qualities and characteristics,” the Ohio State Moritz College of Law website said.

As for deadlines, applications can be submitted through the Law School Admission Council any time from Sept. 15 to July 1, 2024, with a preferred deadline of March 31.

Business School

For business school graduate admissions, the process is less uniform universally. At Ohio State’s Fisher College of Business, there are a few different programs that students can apply to including master’s degree programs in accounting, human resource management, business administration and supply chain management; specialized master’s degree programs in business and finance, business and analytics; and Ph.D. programs.

Of these programs, there are generally two different types.

“The biggest differences between grad business programs is whether or not the program expects or requires post-undergraduate work experience, setting aside everything else,” Rob Chabot, director of admissions at the Fisher College of Business, said.

Prior knowledge is also expected at the time of application. This is shown in the courses you take during undergraduate study, Chabot said.

“For example, you could be an English major and be a successful applicant to the finance program,” Chabot said. “But you’re going to need to show a minimum level of quantitative courses on your transcript when you apply.”

Specifically for Ohio State’s graduate business programs, there are several rounds of applications and deadlines. The early application deadline is Oct. 15. Round one is due on Dec. 3, round two on Jan. 7, 2024, round three on Feb. 25 and the final round on May 3.