The campus area and its surroundings are known for boasting nightclubs, fast-food stops and sports bars galore. Now, the area can add a gin joint to its list of amenities.

Adelaide’s Gin Joint, located at 2333 N. High St., opened Oct. 13 and allows guests to take in the sights and sounds of live jazz along with their meals. Rodrick Pauley, owner and chief experience officer at Adelaide’s, said the business offers visitors a speakeasy-inspired atmosphere that still feels modern.

“We are a very unique restaurant that allows a continuum of experiences,” Pauley said. “We have the gin joint or the bar, the main dining room, the juniper room, the library and an expansive porch area.”

Pauley said the gin joint’s concept was developed alongside Laura Justice, his wife and the executive director of the Crane Center for Early Childhood Research and Policy. He said the mock-1920s mansion took approximately three months to construct, as they wanted each of the restaurant’s five main areas to have a distinct flair.

“Every color, ceiling or wall treatment from design elements to floors and furniture were hand-picked,” Pauley said.

Pauley said he wanted Adelaide’s to be located in Columbus’ Old North District so it could easily partner with other music venues in the area.

“Our main goal has been to support the community and promote a culture of kindness,” Pauley said. “We want to inspire local jazz musicians to get out and make an unimaginable experience to guests.”

Pauley said the opening of Adelaide’s is close to his heart because it represents years of effort.

“The culmination of many creative discussions with the team created the perfect opportunity to open the business,” Pauley said. “The team of creative experts were able to create something for everyone and everything for some.”

Jon Gruseck, executive chef at Adelaide’s, said he doesn’t like to be limited to one specific region or culture when creating menu items.

“We want the customers to have a cross-cultural experience,” Gruseck said. “Our menu will be ever-changing to allow for a more playful, interesting time.”

Gruseck said the current menu — which features items like mussels, meatballs and panna cotta — took about three months to create and was designed in collaboration with the owners.

“Our entire menu is all from scratch,” Gruseck said. “For the campus area, it is very uncommon, and we want to give this neighborhood something that they don’t have.”

Pauley said he hopes Adelaide’s can have a bright future in Columbus and serve its diverse population for years to come.

“Our audience transcends age and demographics,” Pauley said. “Our motto is always to meet people where they are, and all are welcome.”

Adelaide’s Gin Joint opens at 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, and is closed Tuesday. More information about Adelaide’s, including its menu and event schedule, can be found on its website.