An Ohio State junior forward is taking the university’s women’s soccer team by storm.

Kailyn Dudukovich of West Chester, Ohio, arrived at Ohio State in the fall of 2021, where she has since made a name for herself. In her first year as a Buckeye, she claimed three accolades, including Third Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Dudukovich, who committed to Ohio State during her junior year at Lakota West High School, has played in 55 games, scored 24 goals and a combative 56 total points over her collegiate career thus far.

This season, Dudukovich has notched 10 goals and four assists, breaking those records from her two previous seasons. She has helped lead her team to 8-2-5 on the season, following the Buckeyes’ 1-0 win over then-No. 12 Wisconsin Sunday.

Dudukovich’s ability to succeed in athletics didn’t come from just anywhere, as she hails from a family well versed in sports. Both of Dudukovich’s parents played basketball at Butler University, and she said she views her parents as her athletic “motivators.”

“They are who I look up to in the sports world and who I got my competitiveness from,” Dudukovich said. “Talking to them after games, kind of rolling things off of them, they kind of understood the grind.”

With the continued support from her parents and past coaches — with special praise to Bobby Puppione, who coached her through the ages of 8 to 15 — she has been named part of the leadership council for the Ohio State women’s soccer team. With a history of experience and composure in tough situations, she has been able to stand as a mentor for those just beginning their collegiate careers.

“Kailyn is able to strike a ball like no one’s business and holds the balls well and finds herself in really good spaces,” Ohio State head coach Lori Walker-Hock said after the team’s 2-1 win against Indiana Sept. 28.

Aside from her leadership on the field, Dudukovich steps off the turf and lands cleats-first into an internship with Grange Insurance.

Dudukovich said she has dreams of becoming drafted by the National Women’s Soccer League draft, which is not too far away. With one more year of eligibility left for the star forward, she has piled up achievements for her team and herself.

She entered the season in company of the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District, Academic All-Big Ten and Ohio State Scholar-Athlete, all of which were granted to her during the 2022-23 season.

As a freshman, Dudukovich led the team in goals with seven and hailed second in total points — 17.

Dudukovich is nothing short of greatness. She has been a strong base for the women’s team to build upon after losing four graduate players from last season. She has put this team on her back and the only thing she’s looking forward to is the next challenge, she said.