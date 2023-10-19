In its nearly 40 years of operation, College Traditions has managed to keep up with current trends while still maintaining the tried-and-true essence of Buckeye spirit.

Located at 286 W. Lane Ave., the memorabilia store has resided proudly across from the ’Shoe since 1984. Carrying an abundance of Ohio State attire, toys, flags and more, College Traditions has something for Buckeye fans of any age, from infant onesies to letterman-style jackets, store owner Kelly Dawes said.

“It’s not just a store, we want it to be a Buckeye experience,” Dawes said.

Upon arriving at the store, patrons will not only hear music from Ohio State’s marching band but also receive a greeting from life-sized Woody Hayes and Brutus statues. Dawes said College Traditions aims to pay homage to all things Ohio State.

Since opening in 1984, Dawes has balanced evolving with the times while holding true to the store’s name, College Traditions. Expanding the store throughout the ’90s as well as establishing an online presence have been some of the biggest changes made over the years, Dawes said.

“It’s just a matter of keeping a pulse on what regular retail is doing and being able to bring that over to the collegiate market,” Dawes said. “We’re constantly learning, too, and trying to stay up with the fashion trends. And it’s evolving every day, you just have to kind of go with what’s going on.”

Between leggings, joggers, crop tops and denim, Dawes said she’s seen the trend cycle ebb and flow countless times over the years.

“When we first started, denim was really big, and then it completely stopped, and now we’re seeing denim coming back,” Dawes said.

Dawes said College Traditions recently brought in a clothing collection from Wrangler, a Southern-inspired apparel brand known for its wide selection of jeans and denim goods. While new products are always in circulation, she said jerseys and crop tops remain some of the store’s best sellers.

Additionally, the store tries to make inclusivity a priority and sells sizes up to 5X, Dawes said.

“We really try to do a good job as far as being able to fit everyone,” Dawes said.

College Traditions also plays a prominent role in the lives of students working there. Emma Martin, a third-year in animal sciences, is entering her second year of working for the store.

“Growing up as a Buckeye, just always supporting the team is really cool,” Martin said. “And then being able to work at the store and hear everyone else’s stories. We get so many people from around the world just coming in here and supporting Buckeyes.”

Martin said one item currently in high demand is the black Nike Ohio State hat football coach Ryan Day frequently sports on the sidelines, which she refers to as “the Ryan Day hat.”

“I bought myself one as well,” Martin said.

Despite certain items’ runaway popularity, Martin said the store is able to cater to everyone at the end of the day.

“I don’t think there’s one particular thing that everyone gets just because we have so much stuff,” Martin said. “And I think they’re all cool.”

For more information about College Traditions, visit its website or Lane Avenue location.