In August, the Fisher College of Business launched a podcast called “Career EQ” to help students gain a competitive edge in the job-searching and interviewing process through advice from industry professionals.

Each episode features two guests: one expert within the college and one corporate partner, Jon Quinn, host and senior lecturer, said.

“I think it helps greatly to have somebody from the corporate world as part of that conversation,” Quinn said. “So it’s not just us, professors, saying this is how things are.”

Quinn said he had the idea to start “Career EQ” after a conversation with a student about a rocky group-interview experience. The student realized those new to the job market often do not understand what employers are looking for in interviews and the general job-searching process.

“That was kind of a lightbulb moment,” Quinn said.

After conducting surveys in his courses, Quinn found that students’ preferred way to receive the information he has to offer is through a podcast.

Audrey Bledsoe, director of undergraduate career services and education in the Office of Career Management at Fisher College, said podcasts are popular among students due to accessibility and convenience.

“In this modern-day world where you always have your AirPods in or whatever, you can just listen to the advice that they’re giving and really soak in a lot of the same information that you would get from reading something online,” Bledsoe said.

To come up with a list of episode topics, Quinn said he spoke with students to determine what advice they need.

“I just started thinking about putting myself in those students’ shoes, what would I want to know about?” Quinn said.

Episodes coming out in late November include “Career Paths in HR,” “Career Paths in Marketing” and “The Future of Working Virtually & RTO (return-to-office).” The goal is to have nine episodes completed by the end of the calendar year, Quinn said.

Quinn said he chose the name “Career EQ” because a person’s emotional intelligence — also known as emotional quotient — makes them competitive in the job market.

“What really differentiates people in their careers is their EQ and how well they navigate certain situations and their relationships,” Quinn said.

After listening to episodes of the podcast, Quinn said he hopes students gain confidence in the interview process.“When they’re entering into certain situations, whether it’s an interviewing type of format, or they’re trying to figure out how to negotiate a salary offer, they don’t feel like they’re flying in the dark,” Quinn said.