Columbus Taco Fest brings musicians and food vendors alike together to give people an experience of a lifetime.

Cover band The Wet Bandits performed a set of 1990’s songs, giving a nostalgic feel to the stage. Along with the musicians is food vendor Tiffany Ruiz, Owner of Taquitos taco truck.

“With a restaurant, you have to wait for the people to come to you,” said Ruiz. “This way we can show the people what they have and they follow us later.”