The current dean of the Max M. Fisher College of Business, Anil Makhija, announced he will step down at the end of the academic year Sunday.

In an announcement by Provost Melissa Gilliam — who also announced her own departure Wednesday — she said Makhija will continue as a faculty member in the Department of Finance after concluding his second term as dean. Makhija said he feels it is the proper time to step down after his 10 years in the position.

“I’ve had a good run. I’ve served for 10 years, and the time is right for me, my family and the college for me to step aside and for there to be new leadership,” Makhija said.

Makhija makes a base rate of $575,973 per year, according to Ohio State’s salary database. He has been with the university since 1999, starting out as a professor in the same department he will return to, after receiving his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his MBA from Tulane University.

Under Makhija’s leadership, the school saw more than 25 percent increases in faculty growth and enrollment in addition to a 75 percent increase in research expenditures. The university also stated he established the online Master of Supply Chain Management program and enhanced the Working Professional MBA program by offering online and hybrid delivery.

Makhija said he is glad to have had the experience as dean, and the selection process for his successor will begin soon.

“Ten years is a long enough time, and I’m delighted that I had the opportunity to lead this wonderful college in a time of good momentum,” Makhija said.

Kevin Leonardi, senior director of communications and marketing for the Office of Academic Affairs, said in an email more information will follow as the search develops.

“Ohio State looks forward to launching a national search for the next dean of the Fisher College of Business. We will share additional details over the coming weeks and months so we can identify a leader who can build on Fisher’s strengths and advance its impact as a premier business college,” Leonardi said.