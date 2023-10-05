FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will be heading to Columbus for the matchup of two of the final four undefeated teams in the Big Ten: No. 4 Ohio State and Maryland.

Big Noon Kickoff, a pregame college football TV show headlining big matchups, came to Columbus three times last season for matchups against Iowa, Indiana and Michigan. Ohio State was also featured on Big Noon Kickoff on the road at Penn State. Ohio State has headlined the show 14 times — the most of any school — and won 11 times.

Big Noon Kickoff started hosting its show from college campuses in 2019. This will be the ninth time that Ohio State has hosted the broadcast. Ohio State is rumored to be hosting the show again Oct. 21 against Penn State.

The stage for the show will be set up outside of Ohio Stadium and will start at 10 a.m. until the kickoff at noon. Fans are encouraged to get there at 9 a.m., before the show starts, to get closer to the stage. The show will be set up in front of the RPAC and across from Gate 32.

The event involves free food, T-shirts, music and other prizes for fans. Oftentimes, celebrities also show up. Fans are encouraged to create their own sign supporting the Buckeyes, as there is a prize for fans with the best signs.

The pregame show is hosted by Rob Stone and features Matt Leinert, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Stone has also hosted pregame shows for the World Cup. Leinert, Quinn and Ingram are former college football stars. Meyer won a national championship as head coach for Ohio State in 2014 and won two for Florida in 2006 and 2008.

FOX Sports covers the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12. This will be the first time this season that the FOX Sports crew sets up their show at a Big Ten school.

This game will be Ohio State’s 111th Homecoming game, where the Buckeyes are 75-19-5.

Despite being undefeated, Maryland is still unranked and coach Ryan Day is 32-0 against unranked teams. This is the first time that both the Terrapins and Buckeyes are undefeated, playing against each other.

In 2022, Ohio State defeated Maryland on the road in a tightly contested 43-30 battle. The Buckeyes are 8-0 against Maryland all time and will look to make it nine straight on Saturday.