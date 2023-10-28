Ohio State is close to a fully healthy team with the return of juniors, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderon and cornerback Denzel Burke.

However, Ohio State is down a quarterback, as sophomore Devin Brown left Saturday’s game against Penn State in the third quarter with a lower-body injury.

Brown is one of six Buckeyes listed as out for their primetime matchup in Madison, Wisconsin, against the Badgers Saturday. No one is questionable.

Out

WR Nolan Baudo

WR Kyion Grayes

QB Devin Brown

CB Jyaire Brown

S Ja’Had Carter

RB Miyan Williams