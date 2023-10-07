The Buckeyes looked to be in a deep sea of trouble against the Maryland Terrapins.

After trailing 10-0, the Buckeyes found themselves behind for the first time this season in the first quarter of Saturday’s game.

Unable to garner yards in the air or on the ground, the defense would ultimately come to the rescue.

No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) defeated the Maryland Terrapins (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) by a score of 37-17, thanks in part to an interception forced by graduate cornerback Josh Proctor and senior safety Lathan Ransom.

Ohio State came out the gate looking to be the aggressor, but it cost them early on. Despite deferring on the coin toss, Maryland took over just a minute into the first after a fake punt on fourth down.

Senior linebacker Cody Simon rushed right but couldn’t find enough wiggle room before being tackled for a 3-yard loss on Ohio State’s 30-yard line.

The Terrapin offense, which ranks first overall in the Big Ten, would waste no time putting points on the board.

It took senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa no more than four drives to find junior receiver Kaden Prather up the middle on a 15-yard pass in the end zone, putting the Terrapins up seven and leaving Buckeye fans stunned.

It was the first time Ohio State’s defense allowed a touchdown over 2 yards, even worse, it was the first time all season in which they didn’t strike first.

The following drives for the Buckeyes consisted of run plays from senior running back Chip Trayanum, who got the start over junior TreVeyon Henderson, who was ruled out due to an injury against Notre Dame.

However, senior running back Miyan Williams would share a bulk of the snaps as the Buckeyes struggled to establish their run game early on.

There were plenty of possessions in which Ohio State had a chance to regain possession, including a muffed punt from graduate wide receiver Jeshaun Jones with nine minutes to go in the first at their 15-yard line. Luckily for the Terrapins, the ball bounced right into the hands of junior defensive back Dante Trader Jr.

The Buckeye defense then returned the favor from earlier. With 4:53 to go, they forced a fourth-and-1. The play was led by the quarterback of the defense, Tommy Eichenberg, as he tackled backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.

However, the Buckeyes failed to score on the following drive, as quarterback Kyle McCord was sacked for the second time.

Ohio State opened the quarter picking up a first down on a catch from junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. but would be stopped yet again as McCord was unable to find him the following play.

The Buckeyes looked to be dead in the water, only tallying 70 total yards, with 21 yards on the ground.

The Terrapins now had taken over.

With quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa behind shotgun, Maryland needed only 5 yards for a first down, but Proctor returned the ball for 24 yards. It was the graduate’s third career pick and his first since August 2019.

After Proctor’s interception, the Buckeyes forced another three-and-out.

Inspired by a sack from J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State would find its rhythm two drives later, with McCord connecting on a 58-yard pass to Harrison. The catch would set up another diving pass to Harrison, putting Ohio State on the Terrapins’ 13-yard line.

Though the Buckeyes couldn’t convert in the end zone, they settled for a 36-yard field goal, tying it up 10 apiece.

After deferring the coin toss, Maryland opened the second half, similar to how it opened the game. Tagovailoa broke containment as he scurried for a 9-yard touchdown on a nine-play, 75-yard drive, eating up close to four minutes of the clock.

But the Buckeyes wasted no time striking back. McCord did it faster and even quicker, leading the Buckeyes 76 yards in only four plays with a 37-yard sliding catch from Julian Fleming.

This set up a 4-yard run from Trayanum, making it the Buckeyes’ first offensive touchdown of the day.

The Terrapins looked to return fire, but Ransom had other plans. The 6-foot-1 safety climbed the ladder for an interception, returning it 15 yards.

It was the Buckeyes’ second interception of the game, making it their first time grabbing two since facing Penn State on Oct. 29, 2022.

Ohio State extended its lead 26-17 in the fourth, after McCord threw a dart to senior tight end Cade Stover and after a sideline interference penalty from head coach Ryan Day pushed the offense back 15 yards.

The Buckeyes took their largest lead of the game and didn’t look back. Despite a rough start, McCord finished with 320 yards, going 16-of-19 in the air.

Ohio State will visit Purdue Saturday with a noon kickoff, exclusively televised on Peacock.