A prime-time matchup against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Halloween weekend could get a little scary.

For the first time in eight years and the first time in head coach Ryan Day’s career, the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will take on the Badgers (5-2, 3-1) on their turf, where Ohio State holds a 27-11-2 record.

“We have been in those environments,” Day said. “Our guys have been in those environments, but it doesn’t mean it’s easy — it’s hard.”

Wisconsin, led by Luke Fickell, who played nose guard for the Buckeyes from 1993-96 and notched 212 total tackles and six sacks, has not taken down Ohio State since 2010 when it trumped the nation’s top team 31-18 in Madison. The last two outings there went to overtime — both ultimately favoring the Buckeyes in 2016 and can we add other year here.

Ohio State has defeated two top-10 teams, respectively, while Wisconsin has not faced a top-25 opponent. However, an 18-0 fourth quarter in its last game has given the Badgers momentum moving into what is likely their biggest challenge of the season.

Last time out

Down 21-7 going into the fourth quarter at Illinois Saturday, Wisconsin and its redshirt-freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke scored 18 unanswered points to defeat the Fighting Illini 25-21. Starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai left the game against Iowa Oct. 14 with a hand injury.

Locke completed 51 percent of passes and threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns in that game, earning him Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

“They’re still running the same offense and he’s very similar. Maybe he doesn’t have as much experience, but really similar guys — same offense,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “You could tell when he got some reps underneath him and into the flow of the game he did a really good job.”

Junior starting running back Braelon Allen rushed for 149 yards on 29 carries and a score. Allen has 3,214 career rushing yards, which is the most of any active rusher in a Power Five conference.

“He breaks a lot of tackles,” Knowles said. “In different ways. Guys try to go low on him and he gets his pads down and they bounce off him, so he breaks a lot of tackles — that’s the best I can put it.”

The defense allowed 100 passing yards and had three sacks for 12 yards. Badger senior linebacker Maema Njongmeta recorded 12 tackles Saturday, two of which were for losses.

The Buckeyes came out victorious after taking down then-No. 7 Penn State 20-12.

It was a defensive battle as Ohio State allowed the Nittany Lions to convert just one of 12 third downs and sacked sophomore quarterback Drew Allar four times.

Linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers led the way with 14 combined tackles while Ohio State’s secondary gave Penn State a hard time with 23 tackles and five pass breakups.

Starting cornerback Denzel Burke was out with an ankle injury suffered during the third quarter at Purdue, but Jordan Hancock and Jermaine Mathews Jr., who rotated in his place, were responsible for seven solo tackles.

“I knew the moment was big,” Mathews said. “I just wanted to go in there and do my job.”

Junior quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 286 yards and a touchdown. On the receiving end, Marvin Harrison Jr. had a career-high 11 receptions for 162 yards and a score.

Wide receiver matchup

Both the Badgers and Buckeyes know how to pass the ball.

Harrison and Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore receiver Will Pauling compare similarly in the Big Ten standings.

In the month of October, Harrison is the only Big Ten receiver with more receptions than Pauling, 25 to 23. Additionally, Pauling averages 6.5 catches per game versus Harrison’s 6.8.

Overall, however, Harrison tops the conference in receiving yards with 766 to Pauling’s 398.

Harrison is surrounded by freshman Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, who have each scored this season, as well as senior Julian Fleming, graduate Xavier Johnson and junior Emeka Egbuka, who will likely make his return this week after missing the last two games.

Egbuka, along with Burke and junior running back TreVeyon Henderson, should all be back for Saturday.

“Those guys have all had good weeks and we’re expecting those guys to be available, for sure,” Day said.

Wisconsin, who returned its two receiving leaders — Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell — are efficient sidekicks to Pauling. This season, Bell has 21 catches for 184 yards and a score.

Tough history versus Wisconsin

The Buckeyes are 1-2 in prime-time matchups at Camp Randall, but they dominate the all-time series 62-18-5.

Wisconsin has not taken down a top-three ranked opponent since its win over Ohio State in 2010. When it invites in top-10 matchups to Camp Randall Stadium, it is 4-3 and no game has been won or lost by more than one touchdown.

Whether it be Wisconsin’s fourth-quarter “Jump Around” tradition or the bright stadium lights beating down on the Buckeyes, Ohio State holds the advantage in the previous nine matchups.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST, and the game will be broadcast on NBC Saturday Night.

“We know it’s going to be rockin’ there,” Day said. “We want to play our best football Saturday night.”